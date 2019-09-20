SECTIONS
In Area with 24 Miles of New Border Wall, Illegal Crossings Plummeted 90% According to DHS Sec McAleenan

By Cade Almond
Published September 20, 2019 at 1:09pm
It’s incredibly satisfying when a plan that has been years in the making finally comes together. From the looks of it, President Trump’s border wall is one of those plans.

Just look no further than San Diego, California, where Trump and other officials visited to comment on the progress of 24 miles of new border wall construction.

During his remarks, acting Department of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan gave some more than promising numbers regarding the effectiveness of the wall, according to a transcript from the White House.

“This is the same area that we had the prototypes built,” McAleenan said. “The President was here 18 months ago. We now have 24 miles of new primary and secondary wall in this sector.”

“The difference that makes for us, operationally is, instead of 3[00] to 500 people crossing a day, we’re now seeing 30 to 50.”

Trump added that “nobody is going over the wall.”

This is a prime example of the effectiveness of a physical barrier. Although it should go without saying that this is good for national security, the fight for the construction of the wall has been a tough one from its very inception.

Do you think Trump will ever finish the wall?

Democrats have attacked Trump’s wall plan from the start using arguments such as the expensive price and the immoral aspects of border security as a whole.

Trump already has requested $5 billion to cover some construction costs for next year, and could divert $3.6 billion from the Pentagon if those funds are not approved, National Review reported.

But the real reason Democrats fight the construction of the wall is twofold. Some of them blatantly don’t care about border security, and the ones who do care are simply opposed to the wall because it was Trump’s idea.

Thankfully, regardless of their reasons, it appears that these opponents of the wall are on the losing side.

A 90 percent drop in border crossings at the new section of the wall is absolutely astounding, but there’s still a lot of wall left to build, as the president pointed out.

“You can see — you can see a pretty good view,” Trump said. “This is going to be close to 500 miles by the time we finish. Those are the areas that are most important.”

“After we’re completed 5 — that should be done pretty close to next year,” he continued. “Over — it’ll be over 400 miles. And we think we can get it close to 500 miles by the end of next year, depending on certain terrain conditions.”

For about 3 years now we’ve been thinking of the possibility of a border wall, and it’s finally coming together. The more we can get done by the end of 2020 the better.

Cade Almond
Cade graduated Lyon College with a BA in Political Science in 2019, and has since acted as an assignment editor with The Western Journal.

