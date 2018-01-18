The Western Journal

Arizona, Arkansas Top New List of Pro-Life States in US

By Randy DeSoto
January 18, 2018 at 11:30am

Americans United for Life released its annual report this week identifying the most pro-life and pro-abortion states, based on legislation passed in 2017.

Arizona topped the most pro-life list, followed by Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Kansas.

Washington was ranked the most pro-abortion state, with California, Vermont, New Jersey and Oregon following behind.

Steven Aden, AUL’s Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, told LifeNews that at least 19 states adopted more than 60 life-affirming measures in 2017, making it the most productive pro-life year since 2013.

Image Credit: Americans United For Life

“Some of the most significant abortion-related measures in 2017 included late-term abortion limitations, prohibitions on abortions based on sex and genetic abnormalities, ultrasound requirements, and financial or other support for abortion alternatives,” according to LifeNews.

Aden told the media outlet that legislators across the country are continuing to fight back against “an increasingly business-driven abortion industry that is determined to put its profit margins before the health and safety of women and children.”

Arizona’s state budget passed last spring diverted money away from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

Additionally, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation in the spring requiring medical care be given to babies born alive following an abortion.

Do you think more states will adopt pro-life measures in 2018?

In contrast with Arizona, Washington maintains a “Freedom of Choice Act” requiring if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned, women have a “fundamental right” to obtain an abortion, according to AUL.

The Evergreen State does not have an informed consent law, parental involvement law for minors seeking an abortion or many abortion facility regulations required by other states. Washington also requires taxpayers to fund abortions for women receiving public assistance.

Image Credit: Americans United For Life

President Donald Trump was named the “Pro-Life Person of the Year” by the pro-life ground Operation Rescue.

Operation Rescue pointed to several accomplishments during the president’s first year that advanced the pro-life cause.

They included appointing conservative, pro-life Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as the Department of Justice launching a “formal investigation into Planned Parenthood’s illegal baby parts trafficking scheme.”

Additionally, Trump removed an Obama-era regulation forcing states to continue to fund Planned Parenthood.

Further, the president “provided protections for those of religious and moral convictions from paying for abortifacient drugs through Obamacare, and continues to work to repeal and replace it,” according to Operation Rescue.

The pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List lauded Trump for accomplishments in promoting life during his first year in office, as well.

Trump is slated to be the first president to address the annual March for Life live on Friday.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Tags: abortion, Arizona, Donald Trump, March For Life, Pro-Life, Washington

