Arizona, Arkansas Top New List of Pro-Life States in US

Americans United for Life released its annual report this week identifying the most pro-life and pro-abortion states, based on legislation passed in 2017.

Arizona topped the most pro-life list, followed by Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Kansas.

Washington was ranked the most pro-abortion state, with California, Vermont, New Jersey and Oregon following behind.

Steven Aden, AUL’s Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, told LifeNews that at least 19 states adopted more than 60 life-affirming measures in 2017, making it the most productive pro-life year since 2013.

TRENDING: 26 States Just Asked Trump to Rip Up a Major Obama Era Rule

“Some of the most significant abortion-related measures in 2017 included late-term abortion limitations, prohibitions on abortions based on sex and genetic abnormalities, ultrasound requirements, and financial or other support for abortion alternatives,” according to LifeNews.

Aden told the media outlet that legislators across the country are continuing to fight back against “an increasingly business-driven abortion industry that is determined to put its profit margins before the health and safety of women and children.”

Arizona’s state budget passed last spring diverted money away from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

Additionally, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation in the spring requiring medical care be given to babies born alive following an abortion.

Do you think more states will adopt pro-life measures in 2018? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

In contrast with Arizona, Washington maintains a “Freedom of Choice Act” requiring if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned, women have a “fundamental right” to obtain an abortion, according to AUL.

The Evergreen State does not have an informed consent law, parental involvement law for minors seeking an abortion or many abortion facility regulations required by other states. Washington also requires taxpayers to fund abortions for women receiving public assistance.

President Donald Trump was named the “Pro-Life Person of the Year” by the pro-life ground Operation Rescue.

RELATED: 2 Days Short of Trump’s 1-Year Anniversary, US Unemployment Hits Number Not Seen Since 1973

Operation Rescue pointed to several accomplishments during the president’s first year that advanced the pro-life cause.

They included appointing conservative, pro-life Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as the Department of Justice launching a “formal investigation into Planned Parenthood’s illegal baby parts trafficking scheme.”

Additionally, Trump removed an Obama-era regulation forcing states to continue to fund Planned Parenthood.

Further, the president “provided protections for those of religious and moral convictions from paying for abortifacient drugs through Obamacare, and continues to work to repeal and replace it,” according to Operation Rescue.

The pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List lauded Trump for accomplishments in promoting life during his first year in office, as well.

.@PressSec: "We're excited to announce that @POTUS will be the first sitting President to address the #MarchforLife from the @WhiteHouse… The President is committed to protecting the life of the unborn." pic.twitter.com/p2nG1nlJo5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 17, 2018

Trump is slated to be the first president to address the annual March for Life live on Friday.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.