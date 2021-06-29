Arizona Steakhouse Hosts Unforgettable Baby Shower for 75 Expecting Military Mothers

Pregnancy can be a very isolating time, especially when your livelihood requires you or your spouse to regularly uproot your lives and start over somewhere new. The restrictions and health scares that have come with the pandemic in the past year certainly haven’t helped with that sense of disconnect.

But over the weekend, about 75 women in Arizona had the opportunity to connect and commiserate with other moms-to-be that understand the unique challenges of being a military mom.

They were recognized with a joint baby shower at an upscale restaurant, thanks to the work of USO Arizona, the Arizona Coyotes and Dominick’s Steakhouse.







USO Arizona sent out an invite on social media, inviting “expectant military moms” to “a lunch filled with fun and prizes” on June 26. The first 75 to register were treated to lunch at the renowned steakhouse.

“We are so proud to be able to host this amazing baby shower for expecting military moms,” co-founder and co-owner of Dominick’s Steakhouse, Jeff Mastro, said in a media alert obtained by The Western Journal.

“At Dominick’s Steakhouse we are incredibly thankful to all service members and we are so excited to deliver an afternoon of fun for these special ladies. It will be a wonderful and elegant event as we continue our tradition of supporting the men and women who actively serve our country.”







This isn’t the first time Dominick’s Steakhouse, a part of Prime Steak Concepts, has lent a helping hand to USO Arizona. Since 2019, they have been providing elevated “complimentary dining experiences” to military men and women.

Throwing large baby showers is nothing new for USO Arizona, which hosts these events four times a year. In the past, the showers have been held on-base, but the new venue was an exciting change for Phoenix attendees.

As USO Arizona Executive Director Carla Garcia pointed out, these kinds of events are especially beneficial for military moms-to-be, as they are often “unable to have a traditional baby shower because their friends and family are located out-of-state or overseas.”







While plenty of fun activities, great prizes and delicious food are certainly enjoyed, the baby showers also help expectant mothers connect with others in the same boat, giving them a sense of community and, in some cases, lifelong friendships.

Many groups in the area wanted to help with the baby shower as well, and contributed items to the gift bags each mom received.

Each of the 75 women was also able to go home with a coupon from Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery for a free treatment post-baby, as well as $500 to use toward their choice of injectable or surgical procedure.







“USO Arizona is honored to receive this generous support of our mission delivery to connect military service members to family, home, and country,” Garcia said.

“With this support, USO Arizona is able to continue its mission and provide more services and support to the military community that serves us each and every day.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.