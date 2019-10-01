SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Around 100 People from Local Church Help Find Missing 67-Year-Old Man in Woods

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 1, 2019 at 10:09am
Print

Two days after a 67-year-old hiker went missing outside of Nashville, Tennessee, he was found alive thanks to the large amount of support shown by his local church.

Wallace “Buzz” Carter went hiking around noon on Saturday at Beaman Park in northwest Nashville, but never returned home to his wife.

Beaman Park is nearly 1,700 acres of “rugged land” where hikers can enjoy over 5 miles of hiking trails. Carter was familiar with the area and was considered an “avid hiker,” according to the Tennessean.

When authorities arrived to park, they found Carter’s phone inside his locked car at the park.

TRENDING: GOP Rep. Gaetz Digs Up Audio of Schiff Telling 'Ukrainian Politician' He'll Accept Dirt on Trump

Carter and his wife are members of Christ Presbyterian in Nashville, and when others from the church heard about his disappearance, they knew they wanted to help.

The information for a search led by Metro Nashville police was announced during Sunday morning services and groups quickly began forming to help find him.

Scott Sauls, the senior pastor from Christ Presbyterian, asked for prayers on social media as they continued to search for their missing friend.

“Asking for prayers for a member of our church who went missing yesterday,” Sauls wrote on Sunday. “So far the search crews — including police and hundreds from our church — have found no sign of him. But we remain hopeful.”

View this post on Instagram

🙏💔

A post shared by Scott Sauls (@scottsauls) on

The church’s willingness to step up and help find Carter amazed his daughter, Jane Carter Moore.

“About 100 people from the church they’ve been a part of for years, they were out here yesterday,” Moore told the Tennessean on Monday. “I don’t know any of these people (here today), so it’s just amazing what humanity does to save their own.”

Just less than 48 hours after Carter went missing, a couple riding an ATV found him on private property near the park.

RELATED: Teen with Anchor Lodged in Head Praises God for Miraculous Survival: 'God Definitely Has a Plan'

“He was just sitting, waving his shirt with a stick,” rescuer Ryan Perry said according to WSMV. “He said the he was waving for the helicopter, but there’s no way they could see him with all the brush that was grown up around him.”

Perry said she was surprised to see how healthy Carter looked, despite being out in the woods for two days.

“He essentially lived off berries from the woods for a couple days until he was found,” Sauls said to the Tennessean.

The pastor updated his Instagram followers with the good news Monday morning.

“Thank you, everyone, for your faithful prayers,” he wrote. “Buzz Carter has been found … He is doing well, best imaginable outcome. Thanks be to God!”

 

“For every person who stood shoulder and shoulder, every person who came out and prayed, we just thank you,” Fern Smith, Carter’s sister, said. “It’s been an outpouring of love.’

Carter seemed to be doing well, but was taken to a nearby hospital to checked before he can return home.

Even though the situation could have been terrifying for him, the 67-year-old told one of his family members he never felt alone.

“I felt the Lord’s presence with me the whole time,” Carter told a family member.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Pastor's Widow Says Son Is Asking Lots of Questions About Heaven in Wake of Father's Suicide
Around 100 People from Local Church Help Find Missing 67-Year-Old Man in Woods
John Cena Stages Surprise Visit to Injured Police Officer Who Was Shot in the Head
Woman Says She Caught Burger King Employee Snapping Photos of Debit Card
Ancient Mosaic Discovered in Israeli Church May Depict One of Jesus' Well-Known Miracles
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×