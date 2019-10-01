Around 100 People from Local Church Help Find Missing 67-Year-Old Man in Woods

Two days after a 67-year-old hiker went missing outside of Nashville, Tennessee, he was found alive thanks to the large amount of support shown by his local church.

Wallace “Buzz” Carter went hiking around noon on Saturday at Beaman Park in northwest Nashville, but never returned home to his wife.

Beaman Park is nearly 1,700 acres of “rugged land” where hikers can enjoy over 5 miles of hiking trails. Carter was familiar with the area and was considered an “avid hiker,” according to the Tennessean.

When authorities arrived to park, they found Carter’s phone inside his locked car at the park.

The search continues for missing hiker Wallace Carter, 67, at Beamon Park after he did not return home Sat. night. His locked car w/cell phone inside was located last night @ the park. More than 100 volunteers are assisting specially trained Metro officers & OEM personnel. pic.twitter.com/sSol1ZMGLA — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 29, 2019

Carter and his wife are members of Christ Presbyterian in Nashville, and when others from the church heard about his disappearance, they knew they wanted to help.

The information for a search led by Metro Nashville police was announced during Sunday morning services and groups quickly began forming to help find him.

Scott Sauls, the senior pastor from Christ Presbyterian, asked for prayers on social media as they continued to search for their missing friend.

“Asking for prayers for a member of our church who went missing yesterday,” Sauls wrote on Sunday. “So far the search crews — including police and hundreds from our church — have found no sign of him. But we remain hopeful.”

The church’s willingness to step up and help find Carter amazed his daughter, Jane Carter Moore.

“About 100 people from the church they’ve been a part of for years, they were out here yesterday,” Moore told the Tennessean on Monday. “I don’t know any of these people (here today), so it’s just amazing what humanity does to save their own.”

Just less than 48 hours after Carter went missing, a couple riding an ATV found him on private property near the park.

“He was just sitting, waving his shirt with a stick,” rescuer Ryan Perry said according to WSMV. “He said the he was waving for the helicopter, but there’s no way they could see him with all the brush that was grown up around him.”

Perry said she was surprised to see how healthy Carter looked, despite being out in the woods for two days.

BREAKING Good News: Hiker Wallace “Buzz” Carter, 67, missing since Saturday, was found a short time ago on private property near Beaman Park by a citizen checking the area on an ATV. More than 100 officers & volunteers had been searching for Carter. pic.twitter.com/jQ8WeJCWro — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 30, 2019

“He essentially lived off berries from the woods for a couple days until he was found,” Sauls said to the Tennessean.

The pastor updated his Instagram followers with the good news Monday morning.

“Thank you, everyone, for your faithful prayers,” he wrote. “Buzz Carter has been found … He is doing well, best imaginable outcome. Thanks be to God!”

“For every person who stood shoulder and shoulder, every person who came out and prayed, we just thank you,” Fern Smith, Carter’s sister, said. “It’s been an outpouring of love.’

Carter seemed to be doing well, but was taken to a nearby hospital to checked before he can return home.

Even though the situation could have been terrifying for him, the 67-year-old told one of his family members he never felt alone.

“I felt the Lord’s presence with me the whole time,” Carter told a family member.

