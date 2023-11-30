A warrant for the arrest of NFL superstar Von Miller was issued in Texas this week after his pregnant girlfriend alleged he assaulted her.

The Buffalo Bills linebacker and former Denver Bronco is wanted in relation to a “major disturbance” in Dallas that occurred on Wednesday morning, WFAA-TV reported.

According to police, the 34-year-old and his girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation when things allegedly became physical.

The mother of Miller’s unborn child alleged he put his hands on her.

Police were called to a residence the two share in the city at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, but the NFL star left before officers arrived, WFAA reported.

The woman was reportedly treated for minor injuries at the home and did not require hospitalization.

As of Thursday morning, Miller had not been arrested and an attorney believed to be representing him had declined to comment on the allegations against him.

He is charged with “assaulting a pregnant person,” a charge that is a third-degree felony in Texas.

While responding to a report on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that police in Dallas are trying to convince Miller to surrender, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a statement about the situation from the Bills.

Statement from the Buffalo Bills: “This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.” https://t.co/y38Ce0s26Z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2023

In a statement, the team said, “This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

The Bills do not play this weekend.

Miller is in his second season with the team after having spent most of his career with Denver.

One of the most feared linebackers in the league, Miller helped the Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

He was named the game’s MVP after he recorded 2.5 sacks, six tackles and two forced fumbles in the game.

Quarterback Peyton Manning retired following the game.

Miller, who has played in eight Pro Bowls, was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, where he helped the franchise win its lone Super Bowl since the team relocated back to California in 2016.

The Texas native was the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft following a standout career at Texas A&M.

