Former Denver Broncos Lineman Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest While on Run

Former NFL and Notre Dame offensive lineman Paul Duncan died at the age of 35 after going into cardiac arrest while jogging through his neighborhood.

Duncan was hospitalized on July 15 and pronounced brain dead a day later, according to an Instagram post from his wife, Ellen.

In a subsequent post, she said that when she first told her children their father had died, the couple’s daughter Dillon asked to listen to the song that “Dad just added to the morning playlist.”

That song was “I Can Only Imagine” by the Christian band MercyMe, which describes standing before God in heaven.

“Paul definitely danced meeting Jesus,” Duncan wrote in a post, in which she shared a video of her husband dancing. “Thank you for the ongoing love and support.”

Duncan was an offensive lineman for the Fighting Irish from 2005 to 2009, the South Bend Tribune reported on Wednesday.

The Notre Dame football team issued a statement about his death on Twitter.

“Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Paul Duncan. A great teammate, but more importantly a loving husband and father,” it said.

Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Paul Duncan. A great teammate, but more importantly a loving husband and father. pic.twitter.com/8VEDBy2nYf — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 20, 2022

Duncan grew up in Dallas, Georgia, and while a student at East Paulding High School, he was named the best offensive lineman in the state, according to the family’s obituary at Dignity Memorial.

After he graduated from Notre Dame, he spent a brief time with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

Ellen Duncan said in her post that the family would have a medical examination to determine her husband’s cause of death.

She also said Duncan’s body would be “donated to people in need of organs and to medical research.”

We were saddened to learn of the passing of Paul Duncan. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife Ellen, the Duncan family, Paul’s friends, and teammates. May the Good Lord grant Paul eternal rest and hold his loved ones in the palms of His hands. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/biN4xODvU5 — Holtz’s Heroes Foundation (@HoltzHeroes) July 19, 2022

“Paul was a wonderful husband to my sister and father to my two nieces,” tweeted Robert Costa, Ellen’s brother and the chief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News. “Keep them + his parents and sisters in your prayers. A strong and joyful presence in our lives.

“While he was a leader on the field, it’s his integrity off the field that I will remember the most. RIP.”

Paul was a truly wonderful husband to my sister and father to my two nieces. Keep them + his parents and sisters in your prayers. A strong and joyful presence in our lives. While he was a leader on the field, it’s his integrity off the field that I will remember the most. RIP. https://t.co/i0B48wbRUU — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 20, 2022

Former Notre Dame safety Kyle McCarthy also paid tribute to Duncan.

“The outpour of thoughts and prayers towards Paul and his family tells you the type of person he was each and every day of his life,” he said on Twitter.

“Gone far too soon, but never forgotten.”

Sad and shocked by the passing of our friend Paul. The outpour of thoughts and prayers towards Paul and his family tells you the type of person he was each and every day of his life. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten. We will miss you brother.https://t.co/LlKI7K3aoG https://t.co/0CmE20aqgQ — Kyle McCarthy (@KMcCarthy28) July 20, 2022



Duncan’s funeral mass will be held Monday in Brookhaven, Georgia, where his family lives.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

