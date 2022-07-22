Share
Former Denver Broncos Lineman Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest While on Run

 By Abby Liebing  July 22, 2022
Former NFL and Notre Dame offensive lineman Paul Duncan died at the age of 35 after going into cardiac arrest while jogging through his neighborhood.

Duncan was hospitalized on July 15 and pronounced brain dead a day later, according to an Instagram post from his wife, Ellen.

In a subsequent post, she said that when she first told her children their father had died, the couple’s daughter Dillon asked to listen to the song that “Dad just added to the morning playlist.”

That song was “I Can Only Imagine” by the Christian band MercyMe, which describes standing before God in heaven.

“Paul definitely danced meeting Jesus,” Duncan wrote in a post, in which she shared a video of her husband dancing. “Thank you for the ongoing love and support.”

Duncan was an offensive lineman for the Fighting Irish from 2005 to 2009, the South Bend Tribune reported on Wednesday.

The Notre Dame football team issued a statement about his death on Twitter.

“Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Paul Duncan. A great teammate, but more importantly a loving husband and father,” it said.

Duncan grew up in Dallas, Georgia, and while a student at East Paulding High School, he was named the best offensive lineman in the state, according to the family’s obituary at Dignity Memorial.

After he graduated from Notre Dame, he spent a brief time with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

Ellen Duncan said in her post that the family would have a medical examination to determine her husband’s cause of death.

She also said Duncan’s body would be “donated to people in need of organs and to medical research.”

“Paul was a wonderful husband to my sister and father to my two nieces,” tweeted Robert Costa, Ellen’s brother and the chief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News. “Keep them + his parents and sisters in your prayers. A strong and joyful presence in our lives.

“While he was a leader on the field, it’s his integrity off the field that I will remember the most. RIP.”

Former Notre Dame safety Kyle McCarthy also paid tribute to Duncan.

“The outpour of thoughts and prayers towards Paul and his family tells you the type of person he was each and every day of his life,” he said on Twitter.

“Gone far too soon, but never forgotten.”


Duncan’s funeral mass will be held Monday in Brookhaven, Georgia, where his family lives.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Conversation