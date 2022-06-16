'Awful': CNN Reporter Doesn't Hold Back, Takes Aim at Joe Biden's Dumpster-Fire Presidency

It’s gotten this bad for President Joe Biden.

A CNN senior data reporter admitted that public discontent on inflation and the economy had landed Biden in a historically precarious political position.

Harry Enten, speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in a Wednesday segment, compared Biden’s prospects to that of former President Jimmy Carter.

Cooper’s guest didn’t hold back.

“This is the worst consumer sentiment ever measured by the University of Michigan, going all the way back since 1952,” Enten said bluntly.

“Even if you double my age, that doesn’t get you back to 1952.”

CNN’s Harry Enten on Biden’s “awful” approval rating on inflation: Biden is “doing WORSE than Jimmy Carter” pic.twitter.com/2vbBx4tLvE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2022

Enten referenced the crippling inflation that cost Carter reelection in 1980, warning that Biden could go down the same path unless he improves the economy.

The CNN reporter answered candidly when Cooper asked him to rate Biden’s job performance.

“And how does President Biden’s performance rate?” the left-wing host asked.

“Awful.”

“The answer is awful. I’ll compare it to Carter at this point in his presidency,” Enten continued.

“Look at the disapproval rating Joe Biden has on inflation right now. It’s over 70 percent,” Enten pointed out that Biden’s rating is worse than Carter had.

“When you’re doing worse than Jimmy Carter’s doing in the minds of Americans on inflation, you know that they’re holding you responsible for the conditions that are currently on the ground that are hurting Americans in their pocketbooks.”

Enten admitted that the Americans trust the Republican Party far more to deliver solutions on inflation.

CNN: Americans say inflation is their most important issue, and they overwhelmingly trust Republicans more on inflation than Democrats. “The best Republican position on the generic congressional ballot basically of all time” pic.twitter.com/i0NOkUjYZ3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2022

Biden has insisted on a “Putin’s price hike” excuse for the economic woes blighting his presidency.

Enten emphasized that Republicans currently hold the best generic ballot lead over Democrats since 1938, a polling statistic that could foreshadow a red wave for this year’s upcoming midterm.

