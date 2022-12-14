'Am I a B****?' Pelosi Goes Off in New Film After Getting Snarky with Pence

In a new documentary, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to experience instant guilt after a snide remark directed at former Vice President Mike Pence.

One scene in the new documentary “Pelosi in the House” — filmed by her daughter at the congressional leader’s California home — features the arch-Democrat wondering out loud if she herself is a “b****.”

The scene in question occurred as Pelosi listened in on a Trump administration conference call regarding the coronavirus epidemic in early 2020, according to the Daily Mail.

The home movie documentary, filmed by Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra, aired Tuesday on HBO.

“This has been a useful exchange,” Pelosi said of the call — in a sarcastic jab at the vice president.

Pelosi listened to Pence as she lay on a bed. She later grinned at her daughter’s camera during the call.

The Speaker of the House wasn’t as snide after hanging up the phone.

“Am I a b****?” Pelosi asked her daughter, according to the Daily Wire.

Paul Pelosi can be seen preparing food in a household kitchen during the scene in question, according to the Daily Mail.

Nancy Pelosi apparently wasn’t aware that the home video footage shot by her daughter would be ultimately used for a televised (but friendly) documentary.

Alexandra Pelosi made light of the notion of her own mother suing her for using the footage in remarks to Vanity Fair.

“I’m sure it’s gonna be very difficult for her to watch how she looks to her own daughter.”

“What’s she gonna do, sue her daughter? She’s not gonna sue me,” Pelosi‘s daughter said of her mother’s reaction to the film.

“I hope. I hope.”

The documentary contains footage dating all the way back to 2007, according to Vanity Fair.

The documentary also features footage of Pelosi whipping House votes for legislation and even demanding that the Pentagon activate National Guard troops at the Capitol in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 disturbance, according to the Daily Mail.

Pelosi announced her intention to retire from House Democratic leadership after the party lost its congressional majority in the November midterms.

She isn’t retiring from Congress.

