Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, left, has announced her retirement from Democratic leadership, saying that a major factor in her decision was the health of her husband Paul Pelosi, right.
Breaking: Nancy Pelosi Announces Retirement from Leadership

 By Bryan Chai  November 17, 2022 at 10:55am
And just like that, it’s over.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, has announced to her colleagues that she will no longer “seek re-election to Democratic leadership.”

Pelosi’s announcement comes on the heels of the GOP re-taking the House majority following the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

To be clear, Pelosi has only indicated that she is retiring from leadership responsibilities, and she made clear that she would not be resigning from Congress.



This move has long been percolating, but Pelosi also indicated that the recent attack on her husband played a role in recalculating her priorities.

Interestingly, President Joe Biden reportedly asked Pelosi to serve another term following the surprising midterm results — where Democrats largely fared better than anybody was anticipating.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as news develops.

