Breaking: Nancy Pelosi Announces Retirement from Leadership

And just like that, it’s over.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, has announced to her colleagues that she will no longer “seek re-election to Democratic leadership.”

Pelosi’s announcement comes on the heels of the GOP re-taking the House majority following the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

To be clear, Pelosi has only indicated that she is retiring from leadership responsibilities, and she made clear that she would not be resigning from Congress.







This move has long been percolating, but Pelosi also indicated that the recent attack on her husband played a role in recalculating her priorities.

Interestingly, President Joe Biden reportedly asked Pelosi to serve another term following the surprising midterm results — where Democrats largely fared better than anybody was anticipating.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as news develops.

