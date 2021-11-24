After the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the establishment media suggested everyone there was threatening to destroy democracy. In the aftermath of the events, it is now the FBI who is threatening American citizens.

If you want to hear the real story behind Jan. 6 and the scheme from the federal government in response, be sure to order your copy of “Capitol Punishment” now for its release today – Thanksgiving Day.

Enrique Tarrio, the international chairman of the Proud Boys, was at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He has been called a white supremacist for his involvement with the group despite the fact that he is black.

In the film, Tarrio describes the experience one member of his group had when the FBI arrived at his house after learning he was in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

“They flashbanged his house, his pregnant wife, she had a miscarriage shortly after,” Tarrio said.

In a statement to the Gateway Pundit, Annette Kuehne said she was the person who lost her baby. Her husband, Christopher, was arrested for his involvement in the events of Jan. 6.

The Kuehne’s story is one among many examples of people being bombarded by the FBI and called treated as domestic terrorists following Jan. 6. Be sure to get your copy of “Capitol Punishment” now to hear more of these true untold stories.

Will you be watching "Capitol Punishment"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 86% (37 Votes) No: 14% (6 Votes)

“For a second, I didn’t realize that there were about twenty FBI SWAT Team members with semi-automatic rifles pointed at my son and I because I was distracted by the bright red lasers pointed at our faces, chests, and various points on my 4-year-old son and I,” Annette said.

She said she had to go to the hospital the next day because of a sharp pain in her abdomen. Christopher, a U.S. Marine veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart, was reportedly not allowed by the FBI to go with his wife to the hospital.

“While in the doctor’s office, a nurse comes into the room and tells me that I need to have emergency surgery or I will bleed to death,” Annette said. “She then escorts me to the emergency department. I lost the baby.”

She said she called a neighbor and asked them to inform Christopher of the tragic news. She later learned he “just broke down and cried uncontrollably with no way to go to, help, and comfort me.”

“Capitol Punishment” exposes this and many other stories regarding the FBI’s treatment of American citizens who traveled to the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Get your copy now to make sure you know the truth.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.