Commentary
Barr Jumps Out of His Car To Thank Pro-Police Rally While Riding Through VA

By Randy DeSoto
Published August 7, 2020 at 12:02pm
President Harry Truman famously said, “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”

No doubt, William Barr has felt that way since agreeing to serve as attorney general for a second time in his life more than a year ago.

At no point was the hostility of Democrats toward him more evident than last week, when after asking him to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, they barely allowed the nation’s top law enforcement official to speak.

The constant line coming out of Democratic lawmakers’ mouths after making the most ludicrous allegations was, “Reclaiming my time,” just seconds into Barr’s responses.

It was a sordid display of rank partisanship the likes of which I’ve never witnessed dating to the 1990s, when I spent a summer working on the Hill.

It, then, is understandable why Barr was encouraged to see citizens participating in a pro-law enforcement rally in Virginia as his motorcade drove by on Thursday.

By Department of Justice Communications Director Kerri Kupec’s account, Barr immediately asked his FBI security detail to turn his vehicle around.

Do you back the blue?

“That time you’re driving in Virginia and the Attorney General spots a group of people in front of a police precinct showing their support for the police,” Kupec wrote. “AG to FBI Detail: ‘Can we make a quick U-Turn? I want to jump out and thank those people.'”

And that’s what Barr did, circulating among the American-flag-waving, thin-blue-line supporters.

“You did wonderful on your testimony. You did spectacular, I thought,” one woman told the AG, for which he thanked her.

One of the more standout moments in his testimony came while he was defending sending federal officers to protect the U.S. courthouse in Portland, Oregon.

“Federal courts are under attack,” Barr said. “Since when is it OK to try to burn down a federal court?”

“The U.S. Marshals have a duty to stop that and defend the courthouse, and that’s what we are doing in Portland. We are at the courthouse defending the courthouse. We’re not out looking for trouble,” he added.

“Even where there are these kinds of riots occurring, we haven’t had to put in the kind of reinforcements that we have in Portland because the state and local law enforcement does their job and won’t allow rioters to come and just physically assault the courthouse,” Barr went on to say.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, since has stepped up and sent in the state police, no doubt spurred by Barr’s appearance and his firm stance that he would not pull out federal reinforcements until he knew the courthouse was safe.

Barr has been a Godsend, possessing enough Washington know-how to put the Democrats in their place.

By a simple gesture of thanking those who are backing the men and women in blue, the attorney general has proved to be a class act and the right man to be serving atop the Department of Justice.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
