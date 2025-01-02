Biden Announces Major Award for Jan. 6 Committee Leaders Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson

The self-congratulating circus surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, continues.

On Thursday, CBS announced that President Joe Biden will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the chair and vice-chair of House committee that led the investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

A White House announcement on the decision read, “The Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to citizens of the United States of America who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens. President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others. The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice.”

The reality is the committee led a witch hunt over 18 months and voted to refer now-President-elect Donald Trump for “possible prosecution.”

Cheney — a RINO and warmonger — has since left office after losing a re-election bid in 2022 while Thompson continues to serve Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District.

The vehemently anti-Trump Cheney became aligned with Democrats after 2020 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris during her failed presidential campaign in 2024.

Biden himself seemingly takes every opportunity to communicate the supposed magnitude of Jan. 6, but the choice of putting Cheney front and center is especially poor timing.

Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk put out a news release on Dec. 17, stating Cheney should be investigated for potential criminal witness tampering during her time as vice chair of the Jan. 6 Committee.

Did the left use the Jan. 6 Committee for political purposes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Loudermilk said Cheney colluded with witness Cassidy Hutchinson, without her attorney’s knowledge of their communication.

Hutchinson made several false claims, and Loudermilk said, the committee knew they were false but chose to promote her to the public anyway. Hutchinson claimed that Trump had prior notice of the violence that occurred on Jan. 6 and that he attacked his own secret service detail.

The full report from Looudermilk stated, Cheney “leveraged her unique position on the Select Committee to fulfill her promise ‘to do everything [she] can’ to keep President Trump away from the Oval Office.”

“It is unusual — and potentially unethical — for a Member of Congress conducting an investigation to contact a witness if the Member knows that the individual is represented by legal counsel,” the report noted, asserting, “Representative Cheney’s influence on the Select Committee’s work and the conclusions it drew cannot be overstated.”

In other words, Hutchinson made false statements, which Cheney played a role in her making — all in an effort to hurt Trump.

Now, Biden wants to honor this behavior.

Cheney does not need an award; she needs to stand trial.

We were told incessantly how Jan. 6 compared in severity to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, or the bombing of Pearl Harbor, with the truth being buried under a mountain of propaganda.

That narrative continues to unravel.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.