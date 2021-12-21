Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden, pictured with soldiers at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, just before Thanksgiving.
Commentary
President Joe Biden, pictured with soldiers at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, just before Thanksgiving, is deploying U.S. military medical personnel to hospitals to deal with coronavirus cases. (Evan Vucci / AP)

Biden Deploys Military to US Hospitals as Americans Reject His Vaccine Mandates

 By Randy DeSoto  December 21, 2021 at 1:54pm
Share

The White House announced Tuesday it is deploying military medical forces to hospitals around the country to help combat the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

According to a White House fact sheet, 1,000 service members, “military doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other medical personnel,” will be sent to hospitals in January and February.

Additionally, “more than 100 clinical personnel and paramedics — are deploying to six states now: Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont. This is on top of the 300 federal medical personnel that we have deployed since we learned about Omicron,” the fact sheet states.

This is all well and good, but the move comes as the administration is pushing all employers, including health care providers, to enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

What is the sense in forcing health care workers who do not want to take the vaccine to do so or lose their job?

Trending:
AOC Fails to Do Elementary-Level Math, Attempt to Savage Manchin Backfires Horribly

Meanwhile, the federal government is trying to fill the gap with 1,000 military personnel.

The administration, which declared victory over the coronavirus in July, issued a rule requiring all health care workers to get vaccinated.

Fourteen states have sued to block its enforcement, according to NBC News.

The outlet reported that, as of Monday, “Two federal appeals courts blocked its enforcement in a total of 24 states, but it remains in effect in the 26 others. The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to lift the stays and allow enforcement nationwide.”

Is the Biden administration overreaching in its fight against the coronavirus?

The push to get health care workers vaccinated or lose their job is directed at the same heroic people who were on the front lines during the early days of the pandemic when a vaccine wasn’t even available, many of whom likely got the virus and recovered and now are naturally immune.

The White House does not like to talk about natural immunity.

“Our vaccines are the most powerful tools we have — they work to protect people from serious illness and death, and boosters provide people optimal protection. While cases among vaccinated individuals will likely increase due to the more transmissible omicron, evidence to date is that their cases will most likely be mild,” the fact sheet states.

“In contrast, unvaccinated individuals are at high risk of getting COVID-19, getting severely ill, and even dying.”

No mention of natural immunity.

Related:
Backfire: Chuck Schumer Just Put Vulnerable Senate Democrats in Mortal Political Danger

On Monday, Biden stated regarding the omicron variant, “We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for [the] unvaccinated – for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm.”

“But there’s good news: If you’re vaccinated, and you have your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death,” he added.

The White House statement drew significant response online, including from Dr. Marty Makary, professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Makary retweeted Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, who is also a medical doctor, saying the administration’s tone is entirely wrong.

Makary agreed, adding, “It also is completely dismissive of natural immunity, now supported by 140 studies.”

An Israeli study in August — not yet peer-reviewed — involving a database of millions showed that natural immunity is much stronger than vaccinated immunity.

New York Magazine Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi questioned to whom the Biden administration’s winter of death statement was directed.

“Unvaccinated Americans are not going to be persuaded by messaging like this,” she wrote.

Certainly, there’s an argument to be made that the administration should be commended for trying to help states experiencing higher hospitalizations due to the omicron variant, but its policies are one step forward and three steps back, particularly with regard to vaccine mandates directed at health care workers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Biden Deploys Military to US Hospitals as Americans Reject His Vaccine Mandates
Judge Hands Down Big Win to Gen. Flynn, Will Allow His Family to Sue CNN
Incompetent or Quiet Part Out Loud? Biden Refers to VP as 'President Harris'
McEnany Interview: Trump's the Reason ​We're Even Talking About Overturning Roe
McEnany Says God Himself Has a Calling for Americans to Fulfill 'For Such a Time as This'
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!