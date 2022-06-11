Biden Energy Secretary Raises LGBT Flag, Blasts Conservatives as Gas Prices Crush Record

Does the Biden administration have its priorities in place?

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm delivered a partisan message before personally raising an LGBT flag at the Department of Energy’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

At the same time, gas prices reached a crushing new all-time high.



Granholm began her speech by quoting a poem by Walt Whitman.

Exactly what the taxpayers need to solve their acute energy problems, right?

She went on to tout the department’s commitment to the LGBT community.

“This flag that we will raise is a statement about our commitment to all who see themselves reflected in it,” Granholm said.

The Cabinet member tasked with overseeing American energy policy then criticized presumably conservative-leaning state legislatures.

“Unfortunately, as we have seen, the right to privacy, the right to safety, is under attack,” she said.

“All you have to do is look at social media. All you have to do is see what’s happening in the halls of some state legislatures, where people, children, are not allowed to be who they are, young adults are not allowed to be who they are, people feeling threatened by gun violence because of who they are or who they love.”

Granholm also noted President Joe Biden’s reversal of the ban on transgender military eligibility.

The LGBT flag she raised appears to be one of the newer variants, featuring black and brown stripes in a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Granholm raises the Progress Pride flag over DOE while getting in a morning workout pic.twitter.com/UpQD9RxEOK — Matthew Choi (@matthewchoi2018) June 6, 2022

Monday’s average gas price of $4.87 a gallon was the highest in American history, according to Newsmax.

That is, until the next day. The average price hit $5.00 by Thursday.

Granholm has told middle-class commuters that there’s nothing to be done to relieve their plight.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s message to lower and middle income Americans on gas prices: “This summer is going to be rough, I’ll just be honest with you.” pic.twitter.com/6WXLUMGgzY — America Rising (@AmericaRising) June 9, 2022

They might not be able to afford to get to work, but they can rest assured knowing that policymakers at the Department of Energy are committed to celebrating gay pride.

