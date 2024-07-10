Share
Commentary

Biden Leveled After Declaring 'I'm the Sitting President of the United States'

 By Jared Harris  July 10, 2024 at 1:42pm
President Joe Biden was recently given a good piece of advice from a fictional mafia boss.

“Let me say this as clearly as I can,” a Friday post to Biden’s X account said. “I’m the sitting President of the United States.

“I’m the nominee of the Democratic party. I’m staying in the race.”

This bold reply, in direct contrast to Biden’s spaced-out demeanor during the June 27 presidential debate, quickly attracted the president’s usual critics.

Woke watchdog account Libs of TikTok doubted he made the post at all, asking, “Which intern wrote this.”

Conservative cartoonist George Alexopoulos quoted a character from HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in highlighting the futility of screaming “I’m the boss!”

“Any man who must say ‘I am the king’ is no true king,” the post said.

The most brutal reply, which received more than 21,000 reposts and 176,000 “likes,” came from an unlikely source.

The X account for HBO’s “The Sopranos” fired off its own impression of Biden’s post with a quote from chief mafioso Tony Soprano.

“If you gotta keep saying you’re the boss, you’re not the boss,” the TV mobster was quoted as saying in a screen shot from the show.

The “likes” on this post appear to have briefly surpassed that of Biden’s original, prompting the HBO show’s account to announce “we have ratio’d the president.”

When an X post is “ratio’d,” it means one or more replies to it has eclipsed it in views and likes.

Biden’s behavior during the debate had much of the nation wondering whether the sitting president is truly running the show.

The question of the president’s ability to handle his own re-election campaign — and, by extension, the responsibilities of the Oval Office — is also on the mind of his fellow Democrats.

Will Biden be replaced as the Democrats' candidate?

Many of the party’s politicians and donors are speaking out against Biden’s spot at the top of the ticket. Most of these are demanding he step down from his campaign and a replacement candidate be chosen.

While there is not yet a consensus on the future of Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris is being eyed as a top possibility to replace the octogenarian candidate.

Biden Leveled After Declaring 'I'm the Sitting President of the United States'
