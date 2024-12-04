A 13-year-old illegal immigrant was arrested Sunday after the victim of an attack was able to help police track him down.

The victim was stabbed with a brass knuckle knife near Times Square at about 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the New York Post.

The man, who did not require hospitalization, refused to take their picture, leading them to hit him in the face and stab him in the back and leg. Police said the youths tried to steal the man’s cellphone, but they were unable to do so.

Although three masked youths escaped, a 13-year-old from Ecuador who had been involved in an Oct. 26 robbery was arrested after the victim helped police track him down.

🚨Migrant Allegedly Involved in Attempted Robbery Near 42nd Street; Knife Brandished, Other Suspects at Large It was reported that a group of Hispanic males allegedly attempted to rob a man near 42nd Street and 7th Avenue. The suspects reportedly attacked the victim, with one… pic.twitter.com/vVJe2ok6t1 — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) December 2, 2024

The 13-year-old lives at the Roosevelt Hotel, which has been converted into a shelter for illegal immigrants. He was charged with second-degree robbery.

Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri said police are “arresting juveniles at the highest level than we have ever seen before.”

“We are seeing juveniles commit five, six, seven robberies. Most of them get dealt with under the Family Court statutes.” Lipetri said.

A report in the New York Post that cited data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement said New York City has more than 58,000 illegal immigrants who are either convicted criminals or have been charged with a crime.

The report said that amounts to about 7.7 percent of the estimated 759,218 illegal immigrants in New York City.

BREAKING: NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he will work with Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan regarding deportations “Cancel me, I don’t care” pic.twitter.com/8nXolPEhgi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 3, 2024

Amid the rise in crime linked to illegal immigrants, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that he would not categorically reject deportation for illegal immigrants charged with crimes, according to the New York Post.

“My position is people who commit crimes in our city, you have abdicated your right to be in our city, and I am open to figure out the best way to address that,” he said.

“You’ve got a guy, he’s on camera shooting at a police officer,” he said, referring to one case in which a 19-year-old from Venezuela has been charged with shooting two NYPD officers.

“I don’t want that guy in my city, plain and simple,” Adams said.

“Those who are here committing crimes, robberies, shooting at police officers, raping innocent people, have been a harm to our country,” he said.

Adams added a dare to liberals who would criticize him.

“Cancel me, because I’m going to protect the people of this city,” he said.

