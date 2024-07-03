Biden Quietly Deletes Post After Getting Fact-Checked by Social Media Users

Members of President Joe Biden’s administration sometimes kill two birds with one stone.

For instance, when they find themselves harried, as they have since the president’s gargantuan flop in Thursday’s presidential debate, they might do something that simultaneously showcases both their unhinged hatred and their indifference to professional competence.

On Tuesday, Biden — or, more likely, the staffer who handles Biden’s account — had to delete an embarrassing post on the social media platform X after users noted a glaring and poorly timed error.

“Yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling on our pause on Liquified Natural Gas exports is incredibly disappointing,” the post read. “I’ll continue doing everything I can to protect our environment and our communities, while ensuring America’s energy security.”

Unfortunately for the president, the Supreme Court made no such ruling.

Libs of TikTok, a prominent conservative account with more than 3.1 million followers, shared the now-vanished post.

“Biden just deleted this post after confusing the Supreme Court with a Federal Court,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

Biden just deleted this post after confusing the Supreme Court with a Federal Court pic.twitter.com/rrzXh089nt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2024

According to The Washington Times, the ruling against Biden’s Department of Energy came from U.S. District Judge James Cain of the Western District of Louisiana.

Nonetheless, the gaffe had an obvious explanation.

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a ruling on presidential immunity that severely complicated the Biden-led establishment’s ongoing Soviet-style persecution of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Unhinged Democrats and their media minions lost their minds over the ruling.

Thus, whoever composed the now-deleted post might have been suffering from SCOTUS Derangement Syndrome.

Then again, social media users proposed other plausible explanations.

In fact, several suggested that Biden’s diminished mental state might be contagious.

“The interns have dementia also,” one user wrote.

The interns have dementia also — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 2, 2024

“Even his staff is catching dementia,” another said.

Even his staff is catching dementia. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 2, 2024

During Thursday’s dismal debate performance, the Biden campaign offered the lame excuse that the president had a cold. One clever social media user thought that perhaps by Tuesday, the president had not recovered from his “affliction.”

He had a cold when he posted that, it was just a bad night. — “Mate” (@tigertuffmark) July 2, 2024

The overwhelming sentiment on X, however, was that an administration so criminally indifferent to competence had produced several incompetent potential suspects.

“The DEI staffer posting on X for Joe is dumb,” one user wrote.

The DEI staffer posting on X for Joe is dumb. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 2, 2024

For staffing purposes, the Biden administration has placed a premium on categories such as race, gender, sexual orientation and even sexual fetishes.

Incompetent White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, a black lesbian, checked at least the first three of those boxes.

Furthermore, the president’s influence-peddling son and phony “doctor” of a wife reflect that same indifference to actual merit.

That led another social media user to identify two possible culprits by name.

“This wasn’t Biden. This was the DEI hire, Karine. Or it was the ‘Doctor’, Jill. Biden can’t even chew his food,” the person said.

This wasn’t Biden.

This was the DEI hire, Karine.

Or it was the “Doctor”, Jill. Biden can’t even chew his food. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) July 2, 2024

Biden has made it clear that he prioritizes irrelevant physical and sexual characteristics over professional competence.

In this way, he has managed to shoehorn the most unimpressive people into the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Transportation, the position of White House press secretary, a seat on the Supreme Court and even the vice presidency.

In sum, the embarrassing and now-deleted post could have amounted to a Freudian slip from a deranged, SCOTUS-hating staffer. Or it could have originated with one of the many fellow idiots in Biden’s circle.

With this clown show of an administration, one can only guess.

