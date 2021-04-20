Biden Skips Due Process, Speaks on Active Chauvin Trial: 'Praying the Verdict Is the Right Verdict'

President Joe Biden on Tuesday contributed to the potential for mass violence and inferred that he stands against the American principle of due process when he publicly weighed in on the coming verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.

As if jurors in that trial needed yet another reason to shelve being impartial and instead deliberate the cause of George Floyd’s death based on the instincts of their own self-preservation, Biden muddied the waters by telling reporters at the White House that he is hoping for the “right” verdict in the case.

“I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is — I think it’s overwhelming, in my view,” Biden told reporters in the Oval Office. “I wouldn’t say that unless the — the jury was sequestered now and not hearing me say that.”

Pres. Biden on the Chauvin trial: “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. The evidence is overwhelming in my view.” pic.twitter.com/NNqozvOrN6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2021

Biden didn’t say he wanted a “just” verdict or one that was “fair.” He was quite clear that he has an open line of communication with the Floyd family, which leaves little doubt about what verdict he’d like to see.

While the jury is finally sequestered during the deliberation phase, is there any doubt that it’s more than possible that comments made by a sitting president could reach and influence them — even if they are insulated from television? This is corrupt, Democrat-run Minneapolis.

As jurors decide the fate of Chauvin while also without a doubt weighing what might happen to them, their families and their property — should they not deliver the right verdict — now the president has arguably given them and others tacit marching orders.

Biden is of course not alone as a powerful Democrat pouring gasoline on the fire in Minneapolis and in the cities which are prone to experiencing rioting and looting. Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California this past weekend made remarks which could be interpreted as a form of jury intimidation or tampering.

“We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational,” Waters said of the Chauvin trial, adding she would like to see Chauvin convicted of first-degree murder. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

So Rep. Maxine Waters went to the unrest in Brooklyn Center last night and told people to “stay on the streets” and “get more confrontational”

pic.twitter.com/QVE5Fwroh4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2021

Those comments also set the stage for more fires, more looting and more death. Members of Minnesota’s National Guard were already attacked by a mob after Waters weighted in on the Floyd case. Her comments were then endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The judge in Chauvin’s trial on Monday criticized Waters for her comments, and called for other elected officials to please stay out of the trial by refraining from commenting on it.

“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” Judge Peter Cahill told defense attorney Eric Nelson on Monday after the defense attempted to declare a mistrial.

“I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function,” Cahill continued.

Chauvin trial judge denies the defense’s request for a mistrial, BUT he did SLAM Maxine Waters for her threatening comments in Minnesota this weekend to jurors, calling them “abhorrent” and “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function.” pic.twitter.com/rAoa1QvcqZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 19, 2021

Despite that plea, the top Democrat in the country, Biden, essentially called Chauvin guilty on Tuesday — setting the stage for actions from protesters who will most certainly feel justified to begin throwing bricks and soup cans if they don’t get their way.

The country is in the midst of another potential situation which could see people murdered, beaten and financially ruined by bands of criminals in another round of corporate America-backed riots. If such a situation were to occur, it would be challenging to counter an argument that Biden, too, wouldn’t bear some culpability.

Whether those riots occur or not, Biden on Tuesday diminished the trust people have in the criminal justice system when he dismissed due process for the accused, who in this case is a former long-serving police officer.

No matter how you feel about Floyd, Chauvin or even Biden, every American accused of a crime is entitled to an impartial trial where jurors are not influenced by outside pressure — especially from the president of the United States.

