Biden Steals Oklahoma from Sanders, Bernie Takes Colorado

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont addresses supporters during a campaign rally in the Central Mall of the Utah State Fair Park on March 2, 2020, in Salt Lake City.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont addresses supporters during a campaign rally in the Central Mall of the Utah State Fair Park on March 2, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2020 at 7:37pm
This is a timeline from The Associated Press of the latest on the Super Tuesday contests in the Democratic presidential primary.

9:10 p.m.

Joe Biden has won Oklahoma’s Democratic presidential primary.

The state has 37 delegates at stake.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won Oklahoma’s Democratic primary in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

___

9 p.m.

Bernie Sanders has won Colorado’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 67 delegates at stake.

It was Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years, and Sanders’ victory shows how much the Democratic Party can attract independents, still the largest voting bloc in a state that’s moved further left in recent elections.

Colorado held presidential primaries from 1992 to 2000, then dropped them to save money. In 2016, voters approved reinstating primaries after complaining about the caucus system of thousands of precinct meetings to start choosing presidential candidates.

Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the state’s 2016 Democratic caucuses, and he has maintained an enthusiastic base in Colorado ever since.

__

AP Reports
