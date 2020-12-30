Democrat Joe Biden, the candidate we’re told won the 2020 presidential election by a historic margin despite hardly campaigning, wants to decriminalize passing around HIV and AIDS like candy while simultaneously enforcing a broad COVID mask mandate.

That’t not hyperbole, sensationalism or speculation. Sadly, it’s exactly what the Democrat’s website says. It isn’t clear if Biden knows it’s on there, but then it isn’t clear if Biden knows a lot of things. He called his running mate the “president-elect” this week.

Still, in the Biden “PLAN TO ADVANCE LGBTQ+ EQUALITY IN AMERICA AND AROUND THE WORLD” page on his website, the former vice president panders to a portion of the LGBT community while signaling to the rest of us that his cries about public health are little more than virtue signaling.

Biden actually wants to make it legal for people to knowingly spread the potentially very deadly disease of HIV/AIDS to unsuspecting people. Never mind that we’ve spent decades dealing with that deadly virus, we have to let it spread because it’s been unfairly stigmatized, or some such nonsense.

“Decriminalize HIV exposure and transmission laws. In 2018, 26 states in America had HIV exposure criminal laws. These laws perpetuate discrimination and stigma towards people with HIV/AIDS, and there is simply no ‘scientific basis’ for them,” Biden’s website states.

“As President, Biden will support legislation like the REPEAL HIV Discrimination Act, which promotes best practice recommendations for states,” the blurb continues.

What exactly is the REPEAL HIV Discrimination Act? Let’s take a look at the text of the 2017 House bill.

Also known as H.R. 1739, the un-passed bull vows to “modernize laws and policies, and eliminate discrimination, with respect to people living with HIV/AIDS, and for other purposes.”

It isn’t quite clear on the top line what “other purposes” means, but that is some pretty broad language. Let’s dig a little deeper.

“At present, 33 States and 2 United States territories have criminal statutes based on perceived exposure to HIV, rather than actual transmission of HIV to another. Eleven States have HIV-specific laws that make spitting or biting a felony, even though it is not possible to transmit HIV via saliva. Twenty-four States require persons who are aware that they have HIV to disclose their status to sexual partners,” the bill complains.

“Fourteen of these 24 States also require disclosure to needle-sharing partners. Twenty-five States criminalize one or more behaviors that pose a low or negligible risk for HIV transmission,” the text adds.

What’s so wrong with protecting people from AIDS by not incentivizing people with it to pass it along knowingly? According to the Biden plan, it’s discriminatory, which is utterly bonkers.

Meanwhile, Biden wants to force you to pretty please wear a mask for the first 100 days of his apparent upcoming presidency.

“Experts say that if 95% of Americans wear masks between now and December, we can save almost 70,000 lives,” the Biden website says. Biden asks every American “to wear a mask when they are around people outside their household.”

The plan for ending the coronavirus calls for “Every Governor to make that mandatory in their state,” and for “(l)ocal authorities to also make it mandatory to buttress their state orders.”

“Just 100 days to mask, not forever. One hundred days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction,” Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper earlier this month in a softball interview.

Americans could soon share heroin needles and engage in unsafe sex while knowingly having HIV/AIDS and not telling those they’re sharing their bodily fluids with, but as long as they’re masked, the situation apparently is safe. People could also be feel free to contract HIV/AIDS and then go around biting and spitting on other people.

Per the Biden plan, that is fine behavior, so long as there’s no stigma.

It’s worth noting that, according to HIV.gov, “Gay and bisexual men have the largest number of new diagnoses in the United States. Blacks/African Americans and Hispanics/Latinos are disproportionately affected by HIV compared to other racial and ethnic groups. Also, transgender women who have sex with men are among the groups at highest risk for HIV infection, and injection drug users remain at significant risk for getting HIV.”

These are the groups Biden and Democrats say they want to protect all the time. Except when it comes to HIV. Or something.

Honestly, we can’t understand the logic, and we doubt Biden can either.

The asinine language being on the presumptive president-elect’s website, along with the fact that this isn’t headline news on every TV broadcast right now, is yet more evidence that the country has gone insane.

And you thought 2020 was bad. This could be a bumpy ride.

