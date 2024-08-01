Share
Biden's Attempt to Mock Trump After Prisoner Trade with Russia Blows Up in His Face

 By Samuel Short  August 1, 2024 at 1:54pm
The United States’ relationship with Russia under President Joe Biden has been incredibly turbulent, given the president’s propensity to throw billions of dollars at Russia’s enemy, Ukraine, with the support of some members of Congress.

Attempting to tout his success in diplomacy, the president addressed the American people from the White House on Thursday as news broke that three Americans would be released from Russian captivity.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, and veteran of the U.S. Marines Paul Whelan are part of a 24-person prisoner swap that not only involves the United States and Russia, but three other countries.

After his address, Biden was asked about remarks made by former President Donald Trump, who said he could have secured the release of Americans without having to exchange anything.

One reporter asked, “President Trump has said repeatedly that he could have gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange. What do you say to that? What do you say to President Trump now?” Biden, smirking and clearly full of himself, replied, “Why didn’t he do it when he was president?”

There’s just one problem: Only Whelan was detained when Trump was president.

CNN News Anchor Dana Bash, feeling exuberant in that moment, believing the president in his demented state had actually said something intelligent, remarked, “[I] think that was what they call a mic drop moment …”

Have world leaders taken advantage of Biden’s weakness?

While Whelan was detained during Trump’s presidency in 2018, Gershkovich was arrested in 2022, and Kurmasheva in 2023.

This moment doesn’t play well for Biden, as his attempt to make Trump look bad will inevitably cause the American people to find out the facts.

The president’s diplomatic efforts with Russia thus far are — to put it generously — farcical.

Recall December 2022, when the Biden administration agreed to the grossly lopsided swap involving WNBA player Brittany Griner — who was convicted on a drug charge for possessing cannabis vape cartridges — and notorious Russian arms dealer Victor Bout.

Since dumping billions into Ukraine’s war effort against Russia, Biden has desperately wanted to be seen as a leader who is tough on President Vladimir Putin. He has suggested that his predecessor would be rolling out the red carpet in these circumstances.

Yet, it was not during Trump’s term that Putin chose to invade Ukraine.

It was not while Trump was in office that Congress decided to sleepwalk the country toward a war with Russia.

Outside of Europe, Biden’s foreign policy record is outright embarrassing and a national disgrace, highlighted by his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

While his term overall is among the worst of any single-term president, Biden would be especially unwise in encouraging Americans to remember him for his foreign policy record.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Conversation