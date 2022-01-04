Share
Commentary

Biden's Midnight Flights of Illegal Immigrants Now Landing in New Territory: Reports

 By Cameron Arcand  January 4, 2022 at 10:39am
Share

The border crisis has unfortunately carried on into 2022, and the Biden administration is dragging non-border states along with it.

Five flights reportedly carrying mostly underage migrants from the Texas border were flown into Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport and Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania, at the end of December, WFMZ-TV reported.

Although it’s clear that these flights were organized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there is furious debate over whether or not they were intended to be secretive.

Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta alleged that flights were moved from Wilkes-Barre Scranton to Lehigh Valley in order to keep them low-key.

Trending:
Anderson Cooper Forced to Jump in as 'Overserved' CNN Host Goes on Rampage Against Dem Politician

“The incredible secrecy and disregard for Pennsylvanians continues,” Barletta said in a press release. “First, we had to discover for ourselves that illegal immigrants were being shipped into Northeast Pennsylvania on at least four flights.”

“But then when people demanded information, the flights were shifted to the Lehigh Valley and they just hoped no one would notice. While the Biden administration is playing games with the safety of Pennsylvanians, Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro are just throwing up their hands and saying it’s not their problem.”

Furthermore, the press release suggested that there were four flights in total so far to Wilkes-Barre Scranton on Dec. 11, Dec. 17, and twice on Christmas night.

Barletta’s letter to Wolf, a Democrat, and Shapiro revealed that at least one of the flights landed at 10:17 pm.

Should migrants be flown into U.S. states from the border?

The campaign also showed a screenshot from FlightAware that showed a World Atlantic Airlines charter flight that flew from El Paso, Texas, to Allentown, Pennsylvania (Lehigh Valley) on Thursday, Dec. 30 in the afternoon.

“I am extremely concerned by recent reports that the federal government has flown illegal immigrants to the Wilkes Barre-Scranton International Airport,” Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser wrote in a letter, The New York Post reported.

“It is my understanding that a total of 130 immigrants, 118 minors and 12 adults, arrived aboard an iAero charter flight on Friday, December 17 and were subsequently transported on buses from a private hangar.”

Related:
Cost of an Open Border: Tragedy Strikes After Allegedly Drunk Migrant Driving 110 MPH Slams Into MO Man

However, not everyone is convinced that these flights are cause for concern.

Democratic Congressman Matt Cartwright said that the flights were intended to unite people with “their parents or approved sponsors,” and that the federal government never kept the practice quiet, according to WFMZ-TV.

If the lack of transparency of these flights is any indication, the federal government needs to improve its communication with local lawmakers and authorities to advise them they are going to see an influx of refugees.

As for the border crisis as a whole, there appears to be no end in sight, as the Biden administration has taken minimal action nearly a year after it began.

Instead, they appear content with putting a strain on border patrol and other federal government resources.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Phoenix
Languages Spoken
English




Biden's Midnight Flights of Illegal Immigrants Now Landing in New Territory: Reports
Hillary Clinton Savages Joe Biden, Issues Multiple Humiliating Insults
Governor Kristi Noem Weighs in on Biden's Big COVID Announcement, Tells Him What Comes Next
Watch: Biden Flees to Delaware Beach House After Breaking Huge Campaign Promise
Report: Here's the One Devastating Request That Flooded Loudoun County School System This Year ... And Why the District Must Comply
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!