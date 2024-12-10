How Biden's VA Cares for Vets: Orgies, Assault, One Man Slept with 32 Co-Workers

President Joe Biden has not exactly distinguished himself as a president who puts Americans’ interests first.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that a story of unfathomable debauchery should unfold inside Biden’s Department of Veterans Affairs .

Last week, Breitbart News reported that a congressional investigation into workplace behavior and conditions at the Mountain Home VA medical center in Johnson City, Tennessee, had revealed allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment, as well as a broader culture of hedonistic behavior, including orgies involving a dozen VA officials and one employee who reportedly slept with 32 of his female co-workers.

In other words, federal employees responsible for providing medical care to veterans have disgraced themselves to a degree almost unimaginable.

Moreover, one simply cannot believe that behavior of that kind, involving dozens of employees, had no adverse effect on the overall quality of care veterans received.

The man who slept with 32 different women — a biomedical employee — has resigned in the wake of the congressional investigation, Breitbart reported. The facility director and at least two other employees have done likewise.

Oddly enough, had he conducted his business in private and kept it private, the promiscuous ex-employee might have committed the least egregious of all alleged transgressions.

At least two employees, however, reported having sex on hospital grounds. Breitbart did not indicate whether the biomedical employee was one of them.

Likewise — incredibly — the biomedical employee and several of the women used a government communication portal to boast of their behavior, the report said.

Meanwhile, “at least 12 officials who work at the facility” took part in an orgy. Breitbart did not indicate whether those 12 officials included the biomedical employee or whether the orgy happened on hospital grounds.

Either way, the worst allegations came from whistleblowers in communication with the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. They suggested, in fact, that not all of the behavior involved consent.

In September, Republican Rep. Michael Bost of Illinois, the committee chairman, described the allegations in a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

Along with “improper interpersonal relationships,” the whistleblowers alleged “sexual harassment” and “sexual assault.”

News of the congressional investigation’s findings broke during the same week in which Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden — a man whose personal behavior has reportedly resembled that of the VA employees — for any and all crimes dating back to Jan. 1, 2014.

Veterans, however, did not need that particular slap in the face to remind them of the president’s disdain for them. The Biden administration’s handling of the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal and all that followed told veterans all they needed to know.

Furthermore, Americans of every description, veterans or otherwise, have learned that the Biden administration prioritizes illegal immigrants over U.S. citizens.

Thus, why would anyone expect better from the current regime?

Fortunately, President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House will mean new leadership under former congressman Doug Collins of Georgia, Trump’s nominee for secretary of veterans affairs.

More broadly, it will also mean new priorities that put the needs of America and America’s veterans first.

