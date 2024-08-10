Biking Cowboy Uses His Ride to Stop Street Beat Down, Shames Men Who Stood By and Did Nothing

In a world where people are more than willing to watch from the sidelines as violent crime and disorderliness sweep American cities, Zackory Foster is a rare beacon of hope.

Foster is a pedi-cab driver on the Venice boardwalk in Los Angeles who went viral in July after he saw two men fighting and broke it up, according to KTTV-TV.

The incident first occurred on July 21 and went viral on an Instagram account known as “Street People of Los Angeles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Street People of Los Angeles (@streetpeopleoflosangeles)

Foster, who was driving his pedi-cab and is known for his singing while out riding along the beach, came across the two men brawling as he was pedaling without passengers.

“The guy’s head was bouncing off the concrete,” Foster said.

The driver added: “I think I accidentally hit both of them. Sorry guys, I didn’t mean to hurt you.”

Well, it did the trick — and not only did he break up the fight, he managed to go viral in the process, with the video receiving over 600,000 views in just a couple of hours.

Is crime out of control in blue cities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

That’s certainly helpful for Foster, who moved to Los Angeles to get a job as a pop singer. What’s unhelpful is the fact that this keeps happening on the Venice beachfront — and he has the injuries to prove it from getting jumped just a few weeks prior to this.

“I got a really bad concussion,” Foster told the station. “I’m still suffering some of the symptoms, and it’s been like three weeks.

“It makes me anxious to be around here. It makes me anxious to have a bunch of kids out here, completely unable to defend themselves.”

“And there’s people shooting up, doing meth, running around beating on each other,” he added.

“It’s been a little crazy,” said Troy Dalmasso, described by KTTV as the captain of Beach Buggy, the pedi-cab company that employs Foster.

“And I think now that we’re in summer, the crazies are out in full force. It’s pretty sad. I do worry about my drivers,” Dalmasso explained.

It’s not just the crazies for Foster, however. It’s the number of people unwilling to do anything about it.

“Men with their families [were] right there,” said Foster.

“They’re just watching this happen. It’s disgusting to me. It makes me sick. That’s why, I’m always the type of person to step in,” Foster explained.







Again, it’s good that he steps up and even better that he knows that this is something to do very sparingly.

“Prepare yourself for the worst,” Foster said. “But, I think use of force is oftentimes unnecessary. It should be restrained until it is necessary.”

However, the thing is that people constrain themselves because, in today’s environment, wokeistas tend to view this sort of thing — indeed, even enforcement itself — as “unnecessary.”

Consider the case of Daniel Penny, the former Marine who subdued a homeless man named Jordan Neely who was reportedly threatening passengers on the New York City subway.

Neely later died — and, before his long history of unstable and minatory behavior was even examined or the facts were known, lefties demanded Penny’s head on a stake. (When that all did become known, furthermore, they didn’t care.)

In this case, both men were scared off by the pedi-cab and didn’t sustain injuries significant to keep them lingering at the scene. However, considering the facts, it wouldn’t be long for the media and the left to seize upon Foster’s race (white) and the fighters’ races (non-white) and make up a fictional narrative about the violence of institutional racism. They’d end up like him, charged with manslaughter and facing trial sometime in the near future.

If you want to know why people stand on the sidelines, that’s why.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.