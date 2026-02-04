Bill Gates Speaks Out on His Inclusion in Newly Released Epstein Documents

As more revelations plumb the depths of the relationship between Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein, Gates says spending time with Epstein was a mistake.

Multiple reports over the years have documented that the two men were at one time good friends. New records that appeared in a recent document dump of Epstein emails led the Microsoft founder to repeat his mantra that he erred in cozying up to Epstein and that nothing untoward ever took place in an interview with “Nine News Australia” cited by NBC.

“Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent, the email is false,” he said. “So, I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?”

“It just reminds me, every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize that I did that,” he said.

Gates insisted his only motive in dealing with Epstein was to secure money for his foundation.

“The focus was always, he knew a lot of very rich people, and he was saying he could get them to give money to global health,” he said.

“In retrospect, that was a dead end, and I’ve said many times, but I’ll say again, I was foolish to spend time with him. I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him,” Gates continued.

The recently released 2013 document appeared to be a draft intended to be sent to Gates by Boris Nikolic, who was leaving Gates’s foundation, according to the Daily Mail.

“TO add insult to the injury you them (sic) implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis,” the email said.

In the letter, Epstein wrote he was “dismayed beyond comprehension” that Gates chose to “disregard our friendship developed over the last 6 years.’”

Another email that appeared to be a draft for Nikolic said, “I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill.”

“In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing (sic) that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal,” the email said.

“From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trusts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro (sic) bridge touramnts (sic), as I am a medial doctor, but have no presriptions (sic) writing ability,” the email continued.

When NPR talked to Gates’s ex-wife, Melinda Gates, about the emails, she spoke of “unbelievable sadness.”

“And again, I’m able to take my own sadness and look at these young girls and say, my God, how did they — how did that happen to those young girls?” she said.

“So for me, it’s just sadness. I left my marriage. I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage. I felt I needed to eventually leave the foundation. So it’s just sad. That’s the truth,” she said.

