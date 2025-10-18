Billionaire Businessman Reflects on 'Not Hard' Decision to Leave Crime-Ridden Chicago

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin revealed that his company’s presence in Chicago, their former home city, will shrink to a mere two floors.

The decision of Citadel to move their headquarters from Chicago to Miami came in 2022 and was the product of Griffin’s frustration with runaway crime and taxes in the Windy City.

“Chicago, you know, over the last, unfortunately, over the last six or seven years, has been engulfed in a series of problems,” Griffin said on Oct. 6, per Fox Business.

“Asking people to leave Chicago for New York or Miami has not been hard. We’ve gone from probably 1,300 people in Chicago to a few hundred,” he revealed.

Griffin is worth $50 billion, while Citadel manages over $65 billion in assets, but much of that wealth has moved out of Chicago.

“From being the primary tenant of one of the largest skyscrapers to, I think we will be down to two floors in a year,” Griffin added.

The businessman voiced regret that crime and other factors have deeply impacted his employees’ lives and necessitated the move.

“I think the sad part of the story is how many people who had built lives in Chicago were willing to walk away from that and move to Miami or New York, just given the challenges that Illinois has faced,” he said.

As the New York Post reported three years ago, the decision to move out of Chicago, where Citadel had been based for three decades, came after Griffin’s colleague was robbed at gunpoint.

Griffin noted that another colleague was waiting for a car when he was assaulted by “some random lunatic just trying to punch him in the head.”

The most recent remarks from Griffin come as President Donald Trump spars with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker about reducing crime in the Windy City.

The administration mobilized 200 National Guard members to Chicago on a mission to protect an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois.

“These forces will protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other U.S. Government personnel who are performing federal functions, including the enforcement of federal law, and to protect federal property,” U.S. Northern Command said in a statement.

