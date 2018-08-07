Black Lives Matter Crash Wedding To Accost Police Officer

Black Lives Matter activists on Saturday crashed the wedding of one of the unidentified police officers accused of shooting and killing Stephon Clark in March.

The protesters confronted the officer with his groomsmen before the ceremony, calling him a “murderer,” according to The Daily Mail.

The activists obtained his wedding location — a vineyard an hour out of Sacramento — from the wedding website and recorded the confrontation.

“I think they need to be approached in spaces where they’re a little more vulnerable,” said Sacramento BLM founder Tanya Faison, according to CBS Sacramento.

Protesters asked the officer, “I just wonder if you started planning your wedding before you killed Stephon Clark or after? How have you been sleeping since March 18?”

Clark, 22, was killed on March 18 in Sacramento after police answered a 911 call in Clark’s grandmother’s neighborhood.

Police expected to find a suspect breaking into car windows when they came across Clark. He fled police and was shot 20 times since the officers thought he was armed.

Faison stands by the protest and said it will be more memorable because of the significance of the day.

“We’re not violent, we’re not gonna give to them what they brought to our community, we’re not gonna hurt anyone but we are gonna make them uncomfortable, and they should because someone is dead,” said Faison, according to CBS Sacramento.

Some community members had other thoughts.

“As a black man in the community, I’m concerned whenever there’s injustice on any black person, certainly there’s a right to protest but I think there are limits when to protest in a public place and the right of privacy for your wedding,” said Michael Keeley, according to CBS Sacramento.

Both officers involved in the shooting have received death threats.

The case is still under inquiry, and there is no statement from the police department or district attorney on whether the officers will be indicted, according to CBS Sacramento.

“The SPOA will continue to advocate for transparency and thoughtful improvements in police policies, but we request the respect of our community. Give our officers the ability to safely raise their families alongside you,” said Sacramento Police Officers Association president Timothy Davis Monday night, according to CBS Sacramento.

