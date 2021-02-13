Violence marched through Manhattan Friday night in the form of a Black Lives Matter protest.

Although the protest initially was non-violent, by the time it ended, two police officers had been injured.

Eleven protesters were arrested. The march attracted about 100 Black Lives Matter supporters.

The catalyst for violence appeared to be the arrest of one protester, according to the New York Daily News.

In response, Sam Costanza, a Daily News photographer, was attacked.

A protester triggered the attack on Costanza by screaming, “He’s a cop,” according to the New York Post.

The Post reported that Costanza, who had covered a Black Lives Matter protest near a police station, was recognized by the attackers from that.

The Daily News reported that Costanza said he was attacked by between 10 and 15 protesters.

Costanza said he believed his nose was broken.

Multiple BLM Protesters Arrested in Midtown following a “F**K 12” march tonight. Member of the press also appear to have been arrested. Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/hYLSw5Hv3f — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) February 13, 2021

Violence erupts in Manhattan as criminal organization known as Black Lives Matter (BLM) clashes with the NYPD: Eleven rioters are arrested, two NYC cops are injured and gang of 15 activists attack law abiding photographer during chaos in Times Square https://t.co/sjmcCxuLCn — Blue Lives Matter (@RetiredNYCPD) February 13, 2021

Two police vehicles were damaged, police said.

The NYPD characterized the injuries suffered by its officers as minor.

The incident came on the same day as protesters vandalized an East Village restaurant called Jackdaw NYC, writing “Black Women Matter” and “Black Kids Matter,” on its windows and outdoor dining booths with spray paint, markers and sharpies, according to the Daily News.

Last night, individuals participating in a demonstration entered a restaurant in the #EastVillage and began to harass patrons, damage property, steal items and write graffiti. This is not a peaceful protest. An investigation into these crimes is under way by @NYPDDetectives. pic.twitter.com/YPRhmq6aJQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 12, 2021

During the incident, the protesters smashed drinking glasses and also used spray paint and markers to vandalize windows and booths.

The protesters were taking part in a Black Trans Liberation NYC rally, police said.

