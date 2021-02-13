Login
BLM March in NYC Turns Violent, Ends with 11 Arrests and 2 Injured Cops

By Jack Davis
Published February 13, 2021 at 12:22pm
Violence marched through Manhattan Friday night in the form of a Black Lives Matter protest.

Although the protest initially was non-violent, by the time it ended, two police officers had been injured.

Eleven protesters were arrested. The march attracted about 100 Black Lives Matter supporters.

The catalyst for violence appeared to be the arrest of one protester, according to the New York Daily News.

In response, Sam Costanza, a Daily News photographer, was attacked.

A protester triggered the attack on Costanza by screaming, “He’s a cop,” according to the New York Post.

The Post reported that Costanza, who had covered a Black Lives Matter protest near a police station, was recognized by the attackers from that.

The Daily News reported that Costanza said he was attacked by between 10 and 15 protesters.

Costanza said he believed his nose was broken.

Two police vehicles were damaged, police said.

The NYPD characterized the injuries suffered by its officers as minor.

The incident came on the same day as protesters vandalized an East Village restaurant called Jackdaw NYC, writing “Black Women Matter” and “Black Kids Matter,” on its windows and outdoor dining booths with spray paint, markers and sharpies, according to the Daily News.

During the incident, the protesters smashed drinking glasses and also used spray paint and markers to vandalize windows and booths.

The protesters were taking part in a Black Trans Liberation NYC rally, police said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
