'Blue Collar' Actor Gets Real About Cognitive Dissonance Seen in Hollywood: 'Jesus Is Our Lord and Savior'

The world far from Hollywood is what made actor Sean Patrick Flanery a success — and he says that’s the world he wants for his family.

Flanery, who stars in the new movie “Nefarious,” spoke about the contrast between his lifestyle and the glitz and glitter of Hollywood in an interview with Breitbart News’ editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Sirius XM Patriot 125’s Breitbart News Daily, according to Breitbart.

“I’ve made movies where I kill 10, 15 people, nobody has a problem with that. But if I play a role that says, ‘I believe Jesus is our Lord and Savior,’ that’s an issue. It’s so odd when you think about it. In ‘Boondock Saints,’ how many people did I shoot in the head? They didn’t go through the justice system,” he said.

Speaking of his success, he said, “a lot of it is, unapologetically, traditional family values.”

“Almost everything in my life good came from a somewhat conservative approach,” he said.

“I’m not embarrassed by that. It’s the way I want to raise my kids,” Flanery continued.

Fleeing California for Texas helped him achieve what he wanted for his family.

“I always wanted that for my kids. We were thinking about going back and forth but we never actually did. We sold everything and our only regret was why didn’t we do it sooner?” he said.

Flanery, who has starred in the series “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles” and movies such as “The Boondock Saints” calls himself a “blue-collar worker.”

“I’ve made a career doing movies nobody sees … I haven’t done any big-budget films that have heavy-handed studio involvement,” he said in an interview with the Daily Wire.

“The worst film I’ve ever done is better than any of the real jobs I ever had. I used to change the deep-fat fryer at Church’s Fried Chicken,” he said.

He noted to Breitbart that “I’ve never had marquee roles that allow you retire on a fat payday. I’ve never had that. I still work to pay bills. And I’m grateful for that.”

He said that many of his liberal friends look at him with awe.

“They love the result, but if they saw the recipe, they would tend to hate it, based on the labels alone,” he said.

In speaking of his new movie, Flanery noted that in this case, the script of the movie was worthy of the message it wanted to send, according to Breitbart.

“A large percentage of faith-based films and right-of-center films, in my opinion and I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings, but they’re just not good,” he said. “I believe and support the content, but just because you have good morals doesn’t mean you can play the guitar like Eddie Van Halen.”

“When I read the script, I said this script is worthy of everything the best Hollywood has to offer. I think it stands on its own, across party lines and across religious lines. There’s a place for really every demographic to enjoy this film,” he said.

