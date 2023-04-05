Parler Share
Commentary

Hollywood Sneaks Woke Poster Into New 'Spider-Man' Trailer - So Subtle, Most Parents Would Miss It

 By Johnathan Jones  April 5, 2023 at 10:43am
Sony dropped the latest trailer for the upcoming animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” on Tuesday and it contains political messages aimed at children that are so subtle they could easily be missed.

Roughly two minutes into the trailer, a transgender flag hangs on a wall above a bedroom door that reads, “PROTECT TRANS KIDS.”

Kudos to those who caught the messaging in the film, as I would have missed it for a variety of reasons – mainly because I don’t watch woke superhero films.

But Twitter caught the message for the movie’s core audience, which is impressionable youths.

Check out this blatant attempt to corrupt confused young people and further the false notion one can shift genders like Marvel’s Chameleon can change shapes. People were rightly upset:

If you need to see it for yourself, freeze the trailer at the 2:01 mark.

I watched the trailer frame-by-frame to see if Marvel intended to push even more left-wing politics on kids and the search yielded another result: A Black Lives Matter sticker at 0:35.

Others noticed, too:

The #BLM sticker is prominently featured on the backpack of Miles Morales, who is Spider-Man now that Peter Parker is shelved after the decision was made to replace the iconic character with a half-black, half-Puerto Rican teenager.

There is, of course, nothing wrong with being a half-black, half-Puerto Rican kid, but couldn’t Morales have gotten his own gig?

Will you be watching the new 'Spider-Man' movie?

If we delve any deeper into Morales’s background we would probably discover he is gender fluid, anti-gun, pro-abortion, half-gay and watches MSNBC.

I’ve never seen this sequel’s original, 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

But a lot of American kids did, and many of those same kids will go out and see this looming atrocity when it is released in June.

Hopefully, many parents will intervene.

The film teases its leading character must “redefine what it means to be a hero,” and that is probably the most believable thing about anything Marvel has ever created along its path to destroying cinema.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




