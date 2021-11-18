Boebert Hammers 'Offended' Dems: Gosar Censure Vote Was a Distraction from Their 'Pathetic' Policies

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado called Wednesday’s censure vote of her Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona a “dumb waste of the House’s time.”

She also took the opportunity during floor debate of the resolution to raise the alleged misconduct of Democratic members of Congress, including Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Eric Swalwell of California.

“Democrat policies are so pathetic and have done so poorly that the left has nothing else to do but troll the internet, looking for ways to get offended and then try to target members and strip them of their committees,” Boebert said.

The House voted 221-207 to censure Gosar over a parody video the congressman said his staff posted to his social media accounts.

It depicted what the resolution labeled as violence against Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and President Joe Biden.

The two quickly flash on the screen during the video about border security, with the latter briefly confronted by the animated figure of a sword-wielding Gosar.

All Democratic representatives and two Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — voted for the resolution to censure Gosar.

“This is a dumb waste of the House’s time,” Boebert said. “But since the speaker has designated the floor to discuss members’ inappropriate actions, shall we?

“The jihad ‘squad’ member from Minnesota has paid her husband — and not her brother husband, the other one — over a million dollars in campaign funds,” the freshman lawmaker said, referring to Omar.

The Democrat’s campaign gave $2.9 million to her husband’s political consulting firm during the 2020 election cycle. That amount represented 56 percent of the campaign’s entire expenditures.

Omar also made waves in 2019 when she tweeted that support for Israel in Congress is “all about the Benjamins.” Further, she accused pro-Israel representatives of having an allegiance to a foreign country.

In March of that year, the House declined to censure Omar over her statements but did pass a resolution condemning anti-Semitism.

Boebert also highlighted Swalwell’s alleged affair with a Chinese spy, Christine Fang, also known as Fang Fang.

Fang left the country unexpectedly in 2015 after the FBI alerted Swalwell to its concerns about her, according to Axios.

“[Swalwell], who is on the Intelligence Committee, slept with Fang Fang, a Chinese spy,” Boebert said. “Let me say that again: A member of Congress who receives classified briefings was sleeping with the enemy. This is unacceptable.”

Gosar spoke in his defense on the House floor on Wednesday, saying, “I do not espouse violence towards anyone. I never have. It was not my purpose to make anyone upset.”

“There is not a threat in the cartoon other than the threat that [illegal] immigration poses to our country, and no threat was intended by my staff or me,” he added.

WATCH: Complete remarks by Rep. Paul Gosar (@RepGosar) during House debate on his censure. “I do not espouse violence towards anyone. I never have. It was not my purpose to make anyone upset.” pic.twitter.com/a6JI4xxqgt — CSPAN (@cspan) November 17, 2021

Following Wednesday’s vote, Gosar thanked his GOP colleagues, including Boebert, “for supporting me against the hysterical mob that is running the circus.”

