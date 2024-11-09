Share
Boeing 737 Destroyed by Fire After Emergency Landing

 By Jack Davis  November 9, 2024 at 2:43pm
A Boeing 737 designed to haul cargo was destroyed in a fire Saturday after making an emergency landing.

“Total Linhas Aereas 737-400 freighter destroyed by a cargo hold fire after making an emergency landing at Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil,” Breaking Aviation News and Videos posted on X.

“Three vehicles from the airport’s own fire brigade and another five from the Fire Department worked to fight the flames on the airport runway. At around 7 am, firefighters were already doing the rescue work and removing the cargo from the plane,” the post said.

A day earlier, on Friday, a Boeing 737-800 was involved in an emergency landing in Australia, according to Business Insider.

The Qantas airliner was heading to Brisbane, Australia, but had to land in Sydney after the emergency.

Do you feel safe on a Boeing?

Qantas said the plane was inspected and experts determined that it experienced a  “contained engine failure.”

Ever since January, when a Boeing 737 MAX lost a door panel in mid-air, the company’s quality control and safety operations have been under scrutiny.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that even more oversight will be the rule now that the recent strike against Boeing is over, according to Reuters.

The FAA said it  “will further strengthen and target our oversight as the company begins its return-to-work plan.”

Boeing workers are set to return to work Tuesday after a 53-day strike.

A February FAA audit of Boeing found 97 incidents of noncompliance.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker has said that making all the changes needed to ensure safety could take Boeing three to five years.

Because 737 production was halted by the strike, Boeing was unable to bring in the revenue it desperately needs, according to the Associated Press.

“Even for a company the size of Boeing, it is a life-threatening problem,” said Gautam Mukunda, lecturer at the Yale School of Management.

Boeing will be making about 30 737s per month as production resumes, but Mukunda said  “they must get that number over 50. They have to do it. And the people who are going to do that are the workers on the factory floor.”

 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
