Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Mewe Share P Share

Bomb Squad Called to Disarm 'Suspicious Package' Outside of Church, Finds 6 Kittens Inside

By Amanda Thomason
Published February 22, 2021 at 4:27pm
Mewe Share P Share

If you saw a stranger drop off a duffel bag and leave it somewhere, you’d probably be a little concerned. Abandoned backpacks, duffel bags and boxes can all cause a stir when they seem to have been placed purposefully and then left unattended.

Someone definitely raised the alarm when they spotted an abandoned bag set on the doorstep of a church in Butler County, Ohio — but the only explosion that resulted was one of cuteness when authorities arrived to discover the cuddly contents of the suspicious bag.

“The Butler County Bomb Unit was called to a suspicious package at a Church in New Miami,” the Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted on Thursday. “When Specialist Mike Grimes and Det. Detherage arrived, they didn’t hear ticking they heard purring!!

“There was a momma cat and her 6 one day old babies in a bag.”

TRENDING: Biden Forces Out Prosecutor Investigating Powerful Democrats

Whoever had placed them in the bag had also written a note on a napkin and stuck it inside the bag along with momma and babies.

“Mom’s name is Sprinkles,” the note read, according to a photo shared by the sheriff’s office. “She began giving birth at 2:00 p.m. Wed. Feb. 17th.”

The Animal Friends Humane Society took in the cat and her kittens, which were in good health other than being dirty.

“Sprinkles and her newborns were immediately brought to Animal Friends for care late Thursday afternoon,” the humane society posted on Friday. “They were all soaked in mom’s urine and needed gentle baths when they arrived.

“Sprinkles, purring throughout it all, received her vaccines and blood test and appears to be in good health.

“She’s doing a fantastic job nursing and caring for her babies, and all 7 will be placed with their foster family this afternoon. We will give regular updates on Sprinkles and her kittens as they grow and mature over the next two months.”

Many can’t understand why someone would dump Sprinkles and her little ones in the snow, but plenty of people have chosen worse ways to abdicate responsibility for their pets. Thankfully they were found before something worse could happen to them.

RELATED: 8 'Severely Malnourished' Dogs Found After Being Left Outside During Winter Storm Uri

Despite the danger they went through being zipped up in a bag and left on a cold doorstep, the cat and kittens are safe with the humane society and will be well cared for.

And if the babies turn out to be as friendly as mom seems to be, they should have no problem finding loving homes when the time comes for them to move out.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Bomb Squad Called to Disarm 'Suspicious Package' Outside of Church, Finds 6 Kittens Inside
Couple Gets Married at Dunkin' Drive-Thru After Winning Contest: 'I Dunkin' Do!'
Doctors Share New Mammogram Guidelines for Women Who Have Received COVID Vaccine
Palace Announcement: Harry and Meghan Will Not Return as Working Members of Royal Family
After Months of Fighting in Courts, Father Finally Wins Custody of Daughter Put Up for Adoption Without His Consent
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×