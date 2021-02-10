Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Mewe Share P Share

Lawyer Can't Figure Out How to Remove Cat Filter During Zoom Hearing: 'I'm Not a Cat'

By Amanda Thomason
Published February 10, 2021 at 4:13pm
Mewe Share P Share

Video conferencing has been indispensable as more people have started working from home. There’s definitely a learning curve, and most people have had issues of some sort as they learned the ropes.

For some, that’s included giving people a glimpse of questionable goings-on in the backgrounds. For many, it’s been issues with muting (or not muting, as the case may be).

For lawyer Rod Ponton from Texas, it was a filter that caused him grief and gained him internet fame.

The trouble started when Ponton needed to borrow his secretary’s laptop to join a virtual court hearing. His secretary happens to have a young daughter.

The lawyer didn’t realize he’d show up to the group as a cute little kitten with a mouth and eyes that moved when his did, but it was immediately noticed by Judge Roy Ferguson, who later shared the video of the hilarious debacle.

TRENDING: Four Years After Calling Move a 'Scandal,' Lib Media Doesn't Bat an Eye as Biden Fires US Attorneys

“Mr. Ponton I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings,” Ferguson says in the video. “You might want to, ah …”

“Can you hear me, judge?” Ponton replies, the anxiety in his voice palpable.

“I can hear you,” the judge responds. “I think it’s a filter.”

“It is,” the kitten says. And even worse: “And I don’t know how to remove it. I’ve got my assistant here, she’s trying to, but, uh … I’m prepared to go forward with it … I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

Ponton’s distressed voice and the kitten face’s worried demeanor juxtaposed against the two other very serious-looking gentlemen onscreen only makes the faux pas more amusing.

“IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off,” Judge Roy Ferguson tweeted on Tuesday. “This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on).”

RELATED: Man Taking Down Christmas Lights Doesn't Notice Dog Following Him Onto Roof

Ponton told TODAY that despite the hiccup, he was prepared to proceed, even if it had to be as a kitten.

“I was (prepared to continue)” he said. “Meow, meow, meow.”

He was a good sport about the whole thing, saying that after the video went viral his phone started “blowing up” and he didn’t know why — at first he thought maybe he’d gotten into trouble.

“It can happen to anybody,” he said, “but yesterday it dang sure happened to me.”

“If I can make the country chuckle for a moment in these difficult times they’re going through, I’m happy to let them do that at my expense,” Ponton added in a comment to The New York Times.

“These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times,” Ferguson said in another tweet on Tuesday.

“Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Lawyer Can't Figure Out How to Remove Cat Filter During Zoom Hearing: 'I'm Not a Cat'
'Everyone Said We Should Get an Abortion. I'm Really Glad I Didn't Listen'
Motown Legend Mary Wilson Dead at Age 76
Planters Offers Good Samaritan New Car and Lifetime Supply of Peanuts for His Incredible Act of Kindness
26-Year-Old Man Now Dead After Baby Shower Celebration Goes Terribly Wrong
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×