“Border czar” nominee Tom Homan doubled-down on his promise to execute President-elect Donald Trump’s ambitious mass-deportation program, warning left-wing mayors they’ll be prosecuted if they unlawfully obstruct these efforts.

Homan delivered the blistering remarks Monday in Chicago at a Christmas party hosted by the Northwest Side GOP, per WFLD-TV.

“All that starts January 21st, and we’re going to start right here in Chicago, Illinois,” Homan vowed.

The former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement warned Chicago’s Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson to not interfere with the federal deportation program.

“If your Chicago mayor doesn’t want to help, he can step aside. But if he impedes us — if he knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien — I will prosecute him,” Homan said.

The crowd erupted into raucous cheers in response to Homan’s bold promise.

Border Czar Tom Homan’s tough words on Chicago Mayor: “We’re going to start right here in Chicago, Illinois. If your Chicago mayor doesn’t want to help, he can step aside. But if he impedes us if he knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien I will prosecute him.” pic.twitter.com/xi62dvyoBA — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) December 11, 2024

At another point, Homan torched Chicago’s mayor as well Illinois’ Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, both of whom have pushed back against Trump’s mass deportation proposal.

Do you support Trump’s agenda for securing the border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Chicago is in trouble because your mayor sucks and your governor sucks,” the incoming border czar said.

Border Czar Homan in Chicago: “Chicago is in trouble because your mayor SUCKS and your governor SUCKS” pic.twitter.com/RUwTPqHSqf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 12, 2024

Homan alerted the audience that mass deportations will start almost immediately after Trump takes office next month.

“January 21st, you’re going to look for a lot of ICE agents in your city, looking for criminals and gang members,” Homan said.

“Count on it,” he underscored. “It will happen.”

While Trump and his transition team are busy preparing for his second term, Democrats are undoubtedly planning mass protests and other sinister activities to obstruct his America First agenda.

Hopefully, Trump anticipates this treasonous sabotage and is making plans to outmaneuver their subversion.

Tom Homan has made it clear that he’s serious about mass-deporting illegal aliens who are draining public resources, undermining public safety and compromising national security.

And despite the contrived hysteria being stoked by Democrats and their left-wing media lapdogs, he has the law on his side.

Title 8, United States Code 1324 — which has been federal law since 1940 — expressly prohibits the smuggling, transporting, concealing or harboring of illegal immigrants.

The penalty for violating this law is five to 10 years in jail.

The death penalty could also be imposed if an innocent person is killed by an illegal alien who was roaming the streets because a dopey left-wing mayor or governor enabled it.

“Moreover, if the violation results in the death of any person, the defendant may be punished by death or by imprisonment for any term of years,” the statute states.

Kate Steinle, Mollie Tibbitts, Laken Riley, and Lisbeth Medina. Remember them on election day. Democrats are responsible for their deaths. pic.twitter.com/fOsEpU2m0e — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) September 27, 2024

OPEN BORDER: Another day and another illegal immigrant has murdered more Americans. Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta was allowed to cross the border illegally and flown to Dallas by a taxpayer-funded NGO. He was here from El Salvador for a contract killing in Irving, Texas. pic.twitter.com/hUNQdNcifQ — @amuse (@amuse) June 27, 2024

As Democrats prepare to emotionally manipulate the public into prioritizing illegal aliens over U.S. citizens, Americans must keep in mind that federal laws have been in place for 84 years to protect our sovereignty and ensure the nation does not devolve into a dumping ground for hordes of third-world migrants.

To quote the late President Ronald Reagan, “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.