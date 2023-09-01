Good news, everyone: When President Joe Biden’s administration sticks you with the bill from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration it’s encouraged, you’ll have $39 in energy savings from new rules regarding ceiling fans to pay for it with.

You’re welcome, America. Even if the nation’s biggest Border Patrol union isn’t particularly thrilled about it.

In case you hadn’t heard, ceiling fans are the latest home appliance the Biden administration wants to subject to more stringent regulations.

According to a Fox Business report on Aug. 25, a proposed Department of Energy rule would require fans to be more energy efficient.

While homes will save about $39 over the lifetime of a new fan if the new rules are adopted, manufacturers will see an increased cost of $86.6 million a year. According to Energy Portal, the House Committee on Small Business has sent a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, noting that the increase in costs could put small fan manufacturers out of business due to the cost of redesigning products.

In the letter, the committee estimated the new regulations could potentially lead to 10 to 30 percent of small fan manufacturers shutting their doors.

However, as the National Border Patrol Union noted in a Tuesday tweet, at least the American consumer will have $39 more to give back to the government when the tax bill for the border crisis eventually comes due.

“While the Biden Admin misdirects your attention with stupid crap like how they’re going to ‘save’ you $39 in energy costs on a ceiling fan that will cost more to manufacture and buy … there will be around 7,000 more illegal aliens crashing the border today and every day,” the tweet noted.

While the Biden Admin misdirects your attention with stupid crap like how they’re going to “save” you $39 in energy costs on a ceiling fan that will cost more to manufacture and buy… …there will be around 7,000 more illegal aliens crashing the border today and every day. — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) August 29, 2023

Well, consider that the summer has seen slightly lower numbers of illegal immigrants crossing at the southern border; in July, The New York Times reported that the daily number of illegal crossings was only averaging 3,360 since May 12, down from 7,100 in March of 2022. Again: You’re welcome, America!

However, this comes after illegal border crossings exceeded 2.76 million in fiscal year 2022 — a new record, according to NBC News. This has led to considerable strain on border communities and big cities where illegal immigrants often end up.

This all comes at a cost to the American taxpayer — not to mention a cost to the overwhelmed Border Patrol agents who have had to deal with the Biden border crisis.

Our BorderPatrol is doing a great job, overwhelmed and pulled from their duties too many times. While they are pulled out of their sectors, thousands of illegals flood that area. How many terrorists have entered our country since Joe entered the scene? Thousands!!! — David Paulides (@canammissing) August 29, 2023

And, as another Twitter user noted, “The minor stuff this administration focuses on while the country is falling apart is mind boggling!”

The minor stuff this administration focuses on while the country is falling apart is mind boggling! — JD Wilson (@JDM5318) August 29, 2023

Yes, we’ve found time to deal with non-issues like ceiling fans, gas stoves, the scourge of “ghost guns,” light bulbs, “hidden fees” from airlines and other Very Important Stuff™ while the southern border remains a porous mess.

That means more illegal immigrants the court system will have to deal with and communities will have to shelter. It also means more drugs, especially fentanyl, coming over the southern border. This isn’t even raising the specter of terrorists using the Biden administration’s lax border policies to commit atrocities against Americans in the name of unspeakable ideologies.

But you’ll have $39 from that energy-efficient ceiling fan, right? Too bad inflation will end up swallowing most of it — and the rest, and then some, you’ll be giving to the federal government to pay for, among other things, the externalities of its lax border control policies.

