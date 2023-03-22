Boxing Champion Dies Suddenly at 19, Parents Left with 'No Answers' on Death

A promising young boxer whom British media dubbed a “future world champion” died suddenly last week.

Jude Moore of Bristol, England, was found dead Friday, LBC reported Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

He was only 19 but was considered a strong title prospect as he had already won two national championships as a junior-level fighter and multiple regional championships.

Moore’s coach, Craig Turner, said he was “devastated” by the young man’s death.

“[A] leading light in the world has gone out,” he said, according to LBC.

“He was an absolute star, irreplaceable. Once you met him, you would never forget him,” Turner said.

“The fact that he came from one of the most deprived wards in Great Britain to do what he did and achieved what he did is nothing short of amazing.”

“He was outstanding at everything he did … He didn’t burn for long, but he burned very brightly for the time he did.”

Moore had recently beaten the Polish national champion in his first fight as a senior and was due to fight in Milan, Italy, this week, the U.K.’s Metro reported.

The BBC quoted Turner as saying “Bristol had another world champion” in Moore.

“It’s just a shame that we will never see him [fulfill] his potential,” he added.

In a GoFundMe created by Turner, the coach wrote, “Jude was a highly talented, supremely fit 19 year old boxer who was tragically taken from us on 17 March 2023.

“His parents, Mark and Carla, and brothers, Ethan and Beau, currently have no answers as to what happened to this larger-than life character.

“Whilst nothing anyone can say or do can lessen the sense of loss they and everyone who knew Jude feels, we can show them our love and support with a donation towards the cost of the funeral that should never have to be. RIP Jude Moore – once met, never forgotten.”

Turner told the BBC that Moore enjoyed sharing his “immense” boxing talent with other young athletes.

“Everybody looked up to him. He could just effortlessly mix amongst all cultures all classes. He just loved to talk. You just couldn’t stop him,” the coach said.

“He was an entertainer and boxing is an entertainment business. That’s why I am sure he would have gone on and won a world title.

“He just loved to be around people and he hurt very easily.

“He thought everybody was his friend. He was just immaculate.”

