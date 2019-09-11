SECTIONS
'A Very Brady Renovation' Scores Highest-Rated Premiere in HGTV History

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 11, 2019 at 12:59pm
America’s 50-year love affair with the Brady family lives on with a ratings spike on HGTV on Monday night.

The Wrap reported that “A Very Brady Renovation” became the highest-rated series premiere in HGTV history and the most-watched non-sports cable program of the evening.

Over 8 million viewers tuned in to see the Brady kids — Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Michael Lookinland (Bobby), and Susan Olsen (Cindy) — reunited again for the worthy cause of restoring the Brady home to its original 1969 glory.

The iconic house itself, which is located at 11222 Dilling Street in Studio City, California, was only used for external shots during the show, which ran for five seasons before going off the prime time air in 1974, but on, of course, to perpetual syndication.

“The Brady Bunch” was shot about eight miles to the south on sound stage No. 5 on the Paramount Pictures studio lot in Los Angeles.

The interior of the Dilling Street house never resembled how it looked on the show, but HGTV set out to change all that.

When the Brady home came on the market in 2018, a bidding war quickly ensued.

The house was valued at approximately $1.8 million, but HGTV went in big with a $3.5 million offer, which beat all comers.

Leaders at the network envisioned not only making the exterior of the home look exactly as it did in 1969, but also renovating the structure’s interior so it matched the Paramount set to the finest detail.

The first episode of “A Very Brady Renovation” featured the restoration of the outside of the home, as well as the interior entrance way, living room and dining room areas — which of course includes that famous staircase.

Though all six Brady kids were present throughout the 90-minute premiere, McCormick and Knight played particularly prominently, helping in the demolition and some of the creative choices made.

Several of HGTV’s star also appeared, including “Property Brothers'” Drew and Jonathan Scott, “Flea Market Flip” host Lara Spencer, “Good Bones” hosts Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine, as well as siblings Leanne and Steve Ford of “Restored by the Fords.”

The Scott brothers were in the lead during episode one, titled “Honey, We’re Home,” inspired by Mike Brady’s (Robert Reed) oft-spoke words to his wife Carol (Florence Henderson) as he came through the front door.

According to HGTV, the Brady home is the second most photographed house in America, only trailing the White House.

Did you tune in to episode one of ‘A Very Brady Renovation’?

The network does not have specific plans for the Brady home, which is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood.

It may be used for future HGTV specials or corporate events.

“We could be sitting on a gold mine,” Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer at HGTV’s parent Discovery, told The Hollywood Reporter. “We can’t decide until the show is done and America has seen the house again.”

“A Very Brady Renovation” is four episodes long and will air on Monday nights throughout the month of September.

The end of episode one teased surprise guest appearances in the future (who knows, maybe the Brady’s long lost cousin Oliver) and even the University of Southern California marching band, playing the “Brady Bunch” theme song.

Episode 2, “Here’s the Second Story” — featuring bedrooms and the Jack and Jill bathroom that Greg and Marcia were always fighting over — is scheduled to air on HGTV on Monday at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

If you missed episode 1, it is available on demand.

It’s 2019, and the Brady phenomenon continues!

