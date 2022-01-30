All around America people are screaming at their televisions, smart phones and tablets. They can’t believe what’s happening to their country. The southern border is wide open. Crime runs rampant in the streets. Cops are assassinated. Democrat-run cities have been hit hard by the crime wave. Smash and grabs in Los Angeles and San Francisco seem almost normal.

The whole world knows the disease of discontent is eating the U.S. from within. In New York City, crime is up by almost 39 percent as of Jan. 23, according to a report in the Daily Mail. The Big Apple is rotten. Even the most stalwart and dense of the lefties are growing alarmed.

NYC’s very own Michael Rapaport, the virulently vile anti-Trump actor turned podcaster, is shocked. Rapaport said, “I can’t believe I’m seeing this s***,” as he videoed a shoplifter brazenly robbing a Rite Aid on 80th Street and 1st Avenue on NYC’s Upper East Side.

WARNING: The following video contains explicit language that some viewers may find disturbing.

Michael Rapaport caught a shoplifter in the act today in a NYC Rite Aid 😂 pic.twitter.com/rQKvG4R9Nk — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2022

“[He] is walking down the street like s*** is Gucci,” Rapaport continued. “I was watching him the whole time! My man just went Christmas shopping in January.”

Rapaport, who appeared in films like “The Heat” and “Kiss of the Damned,” in an interview with Daily Mail, said he was “disgusted” and “surprised” as he witnessed the thief steal from three sections of the pharmacy.

From the looks of it, it was more like the thief was causally shopping. According to Rapaport, the thief filled up two bags with items, such as condoms and shampoo, before walking past the security guard and out into the street. The security guard did nothing to stop the crime. Nothing. He didn’t even try to capture a video himself.

“These criminals know there are no ramifications. We have to put more of these mfers in jail,” Rapaport said, the Daily Mail reported. He went onto blame former Mayor Bill de Blasio for the recurring theme of crime gone wild that plagues NYC and other U.S. cities.

Is Rapaport protesting a bit too much? Is he his own kiss of the damned?

When Trump was in office, Rapaport said, “He’s a dog, a pig and a terrorist.” He couldn’t believe that Trump said some countries were “s********.” Trump might have chosen a more diplomatic word, but that doesn’t mean he was lying. A broken world comes with some pretty bad places.

Trump didn’t want the U.S. to go down that road. He saw law and order as necessary to prevent further decay.

WARNING: The following video contains explicit language that some viewers may find disturbing.

In another rant against Trump — there are many — Rapaport said that Trump has a big mouth and “the ghost of John McCain” bit Trump in the “a**” in the 2020 election.

WARNING: The following video contains explicit language that some viewers may find disturbing.







Trump has a big mouth? In comparison to who? Rapaport? Lake Erie is big. But the Atlantic Ocean is a lot bigger. It sounds like Rapaport needs a bit of cooling off. Maybe he should go jump in a lake.

The point, of course, is that lefties are reaping what they have sewn. Where was Rapaport during the BLM and antifa riots in the summer of 2020? Where was he when leftists across the country were advocating the defunding of police? Is Rapaport soft on crime? Then why is he complaining about it?

You can’t have it both ways, Mr. Rapaport. You can’t be against crime when it shows up in front of your face but silent when radical leftists perpetuate it across country. It doesn’t make sense. Par for the course for the left.

We seem to be at war with ourselves in this country. While war is hell, hell is the impossibility of reason.







People are screaming at their televisions each night because the leftists don’t make any sense. Not all of them are as dense as Rapaport, Biden and Kamala Harris appear to be. Those who pull the strings behind the scenes, whoever they are — insert George Soros — seek to sow the seeds of confusion. They don’t want things to make sense. The more chaos the better. Emergencies, perceived or real, are opportunities for them to seize more and more power.

And they’ve seized quite a lot of it over the past few years.

To put it in a nutshell, leftists want no peace.

They won’t win, though. Not in the end.

Reason will prevail. In reason lies sanity. Sanity is the bedrock of freedom. Many of the libs on the street are getting sick of the chaos. Many of them can be reasonable people if given the chance. Man is made in the image of God, and God is the epitome of reason.

How do I know? The universe, created by God, makes sense. Planets orbit stars, tides wax and wane, the sun rises and sets.

As humans, we need things to make sense, so we can fit into the bigger scheme of things. It’s that simple.

Reason is the way to peace.

