Share
News

Breaking: DC Pipe Bomb Suspect Identified, Reportedly Linked with Radical Political Ideology

 By Nick Givas  December 4, 2025 at 10:11am
Share

Federal authorities arrested a suspect on Thursday for allegedly planting pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committees in Washington, D.C., just before the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021.

The suspect has been identified as Brian Cole Jr. of Virginia, The New York Post reported.

Cole, 30, was apprehended by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning and a news conference will be held at the Department of Justice to provide further details to the public.

This represents a breakthrough for law enforcement officials who’ve been seeking a solid lead for almost five years.

Cole has been charged with placing the bombs, which did not detonate. He has also reportedly been linked with radical political views. His motive, however, is still unclear at this time.

“Authorities have not yet determined a motive, a law enforcement official said. But the suspect has been linked to statements in support of anarchist ideology, said two people briefed on the arrest,” according to MS NOW.

Two sources who spoke with MS NOW also noted that the arrest was based on “a review the FBI conducted in recent weeks of evidence that had already been gathered and which the department had in its possession. The sources requested anonymity to speak freely about a sensitive case. That voluminous trove of material was largely collected in 2021 and 2022.”

The outlet also credited Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino for remaining focused on the case, and for urging the bureau to make it a top priority.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




Breaking: DC Pipe Bomb Suspect Identified, Reportedly Linked with Radical Political Ideology
President Trump Declares Biden Autopen Documents 'Hereby Terminated'
Bill Maher Calls Out Liberals Who Are Angry with Trump-Voting Relatives Just in Time for Thanksgiving
Medical School Rebrands DEI Department to Circumvent Trump Administration, Continuing Troubling Trend in Academia
Chicago Public School System Spent Millions on Lavish Travel While Student Performance Tanked
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation