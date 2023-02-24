Fashion Designer Claims 'Non-Binary' Ex-Biden Official Wore Her Clothing That Went Missing from Airport

Disgraced former Biden administration official Sam Brinton is being accused of obtaining even more stolen clothes.

A Houston-area Tanzanian female fashion designer said she’s spotted Brinton allegedly wearing her own custom clothing in photographs, according to Fox News.

“I saw the images. Those were my custom designs, which were lost in that bag in 2018,” Asya Khamsin said of the missing clothing.

“He wore my clothes, which was stolen.”

Khamsin shared photos of her own custom clothing — comparing them with images of Brinton wearing similar articles.

She said that she lost a traveling bag in 2018 at Ronald Reagan International Airport.

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

Remarkably, Twitter users even pointed out photos of Brinton wearing clothing with South Asian design influences to Khamsin — with the designer claiming that the clothes in question were originally hers.

Yes that is also my custom made and it was on the lost bag — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 22, 2023

Khamsin can be seen wearing a dress similar to one later worn by Brinton in a 2018 Instagram photo.

Ma’am, I found the 2018 Instagram post to confirm it wasn’t a photoshop. Sorry this happened to you. We truly live in strange times. https://t.co/D17enufujf — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 22, 2023

Brinton is facing criminal charges in two different cases — both in which he’s accused of stealing luggage from travelers in two different airports.

The “non-binary” government official was fired from the Department of Energy after his arrest in the second theft case.

Another Twitter user encouraged Khamsin to file a police report with the authorities.

File a police report with the DC police since this would fall under their jurisdiction. Emphasize that he’s the women’s luggage thief and you have proof of the clothes that he has stolen. — Not K (@NotK_US) February 22, 2023

Khasmin claimed Brinton allegedly obtained her jewelry from the missing bag.

Even this jewellery was in my lost bag dah 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cXnhuoDTl3 — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 23, 2023

Brinton’s attorney has indicated that he’s considering entering a plea deal in one theft case, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Brinton’s family members have accused him of lying in recounting a narrative of abusive “conversion therapy” arranged by his parents to change his sexual orientation.

