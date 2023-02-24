Parler Share
Fashion Designer Claims 'Non-Binary' Ex-Biden Official Wore Her Clothing That Went Missing from Airport

 By Richard Moorhead  February 23, 2023 at 6:38pm
Disgraced former Biden administration official Sam Brinton is being accused of obtaining even more stolen clothes.

A Houston-area Tanzanian female fashion designer said she’s spotted Brinton allegedly wearing her own custom clothing in photographs, according to Fox News.

“I saw the images. Those were my custom designs, which were lost in that bag in 2018,” Asya Khamsin said of the missing clothing.

“He wore my clothes, which was stolen.”

Khamsin shared photos of her own custom clothing — comparing them with images of Brinton wearing similar articles.

She said that she lost a traveling bag in 2018 at Ronald Reagan International Airport.

Remarkably, Twitter users even pointed out photos of Brinton wearing clothing with South Asian design influences to Khamsin — with the designer claiming that the clothes in question were originally hers.

Is the Biden administration the most incompetent in history?

Khamsin can be seen wearing a dress similar to one later worn by Brinton in a 2018 Instagram photo.

Brinton is facing criminal charges in two different cases — both in which he’s accused of stealing luggage from travelers in two different airports.

The “non-binary” government official was fired from the Department of Energy after his arrest in the second theft case.

Another Twitter user encouraged Khamsin to file a police report with the authorities.

Khasmin claimed Brinton allegedly obtained her jewelry from the missing bag.

Brinton’s attorney has indicated that he’s considering entering a plea deal in one theft case, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Brinton’s family members have accused him of lying in recounting a narrative of abusive “conversion therapy” arranged by his parents to change his sexual orientation.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




