Brittany Aldean Cheers Jason's Career First Milestone After Woke Mob's Protest Backfires

Country star Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany had the sweetest message for fans about her husband’s great success, but the same joyful message just might be like sandpaper on the wounds of the leftists who unsuccessfully tried to cancel him last month.

Brittany jumped to her Instagram account on Tuesday to celebrate Jason Aldean’s big hit song, “Try That in a Small Town,” as it hit No. 1 on the Hot 100.

“Well, yesterday was a monumental day for @jasonaldean ❤️ #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart!! …A career first🙏🏼 That sure did backfire, didn’t it?? The best fans EVERRRR,” she wrote alluding to the leftist cancel culture’s attempt to destroy Jason’s career.

Aldean’s small town anthem has been shooting up the charts for the better part of a month, even as the left mounted an organized effort to get it pulled from circulation and sent down the memory hole.

Only a week ago it hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Chart. Before that, it hit No. 1 on Apple’s iTunes.

That same week it had also been seen blazing up the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 100, Billboard Artist 100, as well as the Hot Country charts.

By Monday, it had hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles, joining two other country songs in the second and third spots and making it the first time in the chart’s history that country songs held all three top spots.

And to think, all of this success came despite the left-wing hate machine gearing up to target the song and singer.

Now, the left’s attacks did seem to have some teeth early on when Country Music Television (CMT) bowed to the woke mob and pulled the music video of Aldean’s song.

But that was the screeching left’s only victory. Since that momentary bowing and scraping to the hate-filled left, the song has been soaring in popularity and sales.

So, just what was the left’s problem with “Try That in a Small Town”?

“The song’s video was released on July 14, featuring footage of an American flag burning, protesters in confrontation with police, looters breaking a display case and thieves robbing a convenience store; it has since been edited, cutting six seconds. The clip has prompted a firestorm of opinions about it and the song’s intent and messaging,” Billboard added.

The song kicked up a storm as the left indulged in feigned fury over what they called a “racist” and “violent” song. The left added that Jason Aldean was a racist who was advocating for “lynching” and said he wanted white people to kill black people in small towns.

Aldean, a proud conservative, stuck by his work, though, and blasted the cancel culture for coming after him. He took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) and struck back.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

“As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart,” Aldean added.

“Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about.”

In the end, the left’s slobbering attack dogs failed miserably to put a hitch in “Try That in a Small Town” as their boycott effort crashed and burned. Conservatives launched a boycott of Bud Light and the beer lost billions of dollars. The left launched a boycott of Jason Aldean and sent him to No. 1 on nearly every music chart there is.

Next time, the left should think a bit harder when they “try that.”

