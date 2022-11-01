Country Singer Jason Aldean and His Wife Fire Shots at the 'Woke' Using Halloween Costumes

Country music star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, dressed up as Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone for a Halloween video skit mocking wokeness.

Burgundy and Cornerstone are characters from the 2004 comedy “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” starring comedian Will Ferrell as the titular San Diego TV newsman and Christina Applegate as a rival anchor.

The video opens with the Aldeans sitting behind a fake news desk delivering the evening newscast.

“Good evening, NashVegas, and welcome to Channel 4 News,” Aldean says as Burgundy.

“We are 80 percent unbiased, 100 percent of the time,” he says.

The duo then report on the news of the day, poking fun at country stars Luke Bryan and Kane Brown and themselves.

“In our most unbiased story of the evening, tonight we tell a tale of a wannabe country artist and his wife, Brittany and Jason Aldean,” Brittany Aldean says.

“Ah, I’ve heard of them before,” her husband chimes in.

The subsequent “unbiased news” report twists Brittany’s words.

“Apparently, according to Brittany’s recent tweet, she hates all animals, based on the tweet that says, ‘I love dogs,'” she says of herself. “Sounds like a PR nightmare.”

“What a b****,” Jason interjects.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

🚨 Breaking News🚨 Happy Halloween from Ron, Veronica and the Channel 4 News Team. 🎃👻 #fakenews pic.twitter.com/6v8fsZMyIu — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 31, 2022

In concluding the broadcast, the Aldeans echo the Burgundy-Corningstone banter in the film, with the country star telling viewers, “Stay country, Nashville.”

His wife quickly interjects: “And stay woke, everyone.”

“But stay country,” Jason retorts.

“But we stay woke, everyone,” Brittany adds.

An annoyed Jason mutters, “You can be woke and country. Stay country, and we’ll see you tomorrow.”

The skit mocks the media, both for distorting facts to push a narrative and attempting to indoctrinate viewers to embrace left-wing ideology instead of merely reporting the news.

Jason and Brittany Aldean have been viciously smeared by the corporate media because they’re openly and unapologetically conservative.

In August, social media mobs attacked the couple after Brittany posted a cheeky Instagram video that took a veiled swipe at the left’s rabid promotion of sex-change transitions for children.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” she said in the post. “I love this girly life.”

Jason commented on the post, expressing his agreement. “Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out,” he wrote.







In knee-jerk fashion, angry left-wingers went on the attack, causing Aldean’s public relations firm of 17 years to drop him as a client.

The Aldeans’ humorous Halloween skit was supposed to be satirical, but instead it reflects the tragic reality of today’s twisted industrial media complex.

