Bud Light Hits Resistance After Launching Huge Effort to Win Back NFL Fans: 'Nice Try'

 By Johnathan Jones  August 29, 2023 at 10:38am
Bud Light has launched a new marketing campaign to try to win over NFL fans ahead of the upcoming season, and to say it hasn’t been warmly received would be an understatement.

The Anheuser-Busch InBev beer brand has tried pandering to its former customer base through a number of ad campaigns since April, when it paid a man who claims to be a woman money for reasons that remain unclear.

As a result of Bud Light’s social media partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, the brand has been toppled as the country’s best-selling beer and has become a punchline that has lost its parent company hundreds of millions of dollars.

But football season is upon us — the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in the opener on Sept. 7 — and Bud Light has seen this as an opportunity to try to get beer drinkers back onboard.

Naturally, a reputation is a lot easier to destroy than it is to build, and so the campaign is not going well.

In a Monday social media post, the brand shared a clip of a perfectly diverse crowd of people enjoying Bud Light and used it to promote free NFL Sunday Ticket packages:

By Tuesday morning, the video had racked up just 12 reposts, 160 likes and 275 comments — many of which expressed their disinterest in the beer:

Charles Goldman with A to Z Sports also tried to push limited edition Chiefs cans of Bud Light onto football fans:

Even fans of the defending Super Bowl champions were not interested:

This time one year ago, Bud Light was sitting on its throne as the country’s best-selling brew and enjoying four decades of esteem from beer drinkers.

After a disastrous five months, it doesn’t appear a gimmicky NFL campaign is going to mend any fences.

Are you still avoiding Bud Light?

Bud Light hired woke advertising executives who spiked the brand and forever tarnished it in the eyes of countless Americans who wanted a beer and not to fund the delusional lifestyle of a man playing dress-up.

The company hasn’t apologized for entering the culture war on the side of the left and apparently expects normal, everyday people to simply forget everything and move on.

AB InBev executives should probably at this point accept that one of the company’s premiere brands is now an afterthought for many, many people.

Meanwhile, other companies should continue to take notice.

