Share
Commentary

Burger King Cook Who Never Missed a Day of Work in 27-Year Career Chooses New Path After Chain Gives Mediocre Gift

 By Michael Schwarz  August 22, 2024 at 1:27pm
Share

At its best and most idealistic, the American Revolution elevated people whom tyrants and aristocrats had long considered disposable.

Today, while many workers still have good reasons to feel disposable, a nation built on Christian values like humility, generosity and work ethic can nonetheless provide unique opportunities, even to a veteran fast-food cook who neither sought nor expected them.

According to TMZ, Burger King cook Kevin Ford, who went viral in 2022 when management “honored” his 27 years of unbroken service to the company by giving him a lame gift bag, has used the proceeds from a subsequent and wildly successful crowdfunding campaign to purchase a new food truck.

Ford, who still works at Burger King, had never missed a day of work in 27 years. He told TMZ, however, that he hopes the new food truck will allow him to leave the fast-food chain before his 30th anniversary with the company in May 2025.

According to the New York Post, Ford’s managers at the Burger King in Las Vegas’s McCarran International Airport marked their faithful employee’s big anniversary in 2022 by giving him a backpack that contained candy, chocolate, a Starbucks cup and a movie ticket.

Trending:
Sharp-Eyed Viewers Notice Object Fall from Nancy Pelosi as She Walks to DNC Podium

As insulting as that sounds, Ford did not indulge in bitterness.

Instead, his outraged daughter Seryna created a GoFundMe to help the father who had sacrificed much to help her.

“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago,” she wrote in the 2022 appeal.

“Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage.”

Do you like Burger King?

Seryna set an initial goal of $200. As of Thursday, Ford’s GoFundMe has raised $461,870.

Best of all, one cannot watch or listen to Ford without developing the deepest admiration.

For instance, Ford made an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show after Seryna’s GoFundMe initiative raised enough money for him to buy a plane ticket and visit his family for the first time in years — a reunion that occurred on the show.

“I feel like the whole world lifted me up,” Ford said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Related:
Viral Report: 49ers Consider Benching Star Player for Super Bowl LVIII Due to 'Lack of Effort'

Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News, Ford attributed his remarkable work ethic to his late mother and father.

“He handed it down. He had seven kids,” Ford said of his father, a U.S. Air Force veteran.

“And my mom, while he was stationed in other places, was working, was always taking care of us, so it’s from my parents,” he added.

Then, he acknowledged something special about his and his family’s story.

“It’s just an American thing. It’s an American story,” Ford said.

Indeed, Ford’s “American story,” much like the eternal body of Christ, stretches across time.

In the final paragraph of his Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The Radicalism of the American Revolution,” legendary historian Gordon S. Wood celebrated the Revolution’s “real earthly benefits” for “the hitherto neglected and despised masses of common laboring people.”

At one time, of course, Ford had good reasons to feel neglected and despised.

Now, however, thanks to his humility and work ethic, along with strangers’ generosity, his story personifies America at its best.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Burger King Cook Who Never Missed a Day of Work in 27-Year Career Chooses New Path After Chain Gives Mediocre Gift
PBS Reporter Backtracks After Giving Disparaging False Report About Trump On-Air: 'This Was a Mistake'
Bill Clinton Repeatedly Breaks Democrats' Kamala Harris Rule During DNC Speech: 'That Shows You're a Virulent Racist'
Trump Team Drops Bomb During Oprah Winfrey's DNC Speech as Past Letter Comes Back to Haunt Her
Ford Scraps Major Electric Vehicle Plan, Declares 'We Will Pivot'
See more...

Conversation