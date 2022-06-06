Burger King in Austria has unveiled a new way to endorse “Pride Month” with a new “Pride Whopper.”

But this new whopper is not rainbow colored or stamped with an LGBTQ+ flag.

Rather, it has two identical buns on top and bottom to signal equality for all.

So, the burger is sandwiched between either two top sesame buns or two bottom buns.

This new menu item was created “For equal love and equal rights,” Burger King’s Austrian website said, as TODAY translated.

“We are setting an example for individuality and freedom and stand for a respectful interaction with each other,” the description of the new whopper said, TODAY translated.

“Equal rights. Empathy. Understanding. No matter where you come from, no matter who you love, no matter what you look like or what you believe in: Time to be proud,” the description continued.

This is not the first time that Burger King has celebrated the June “Pride Month.”

Last year, the fast food chain donated 40 cents from the purchase of every Ch’King sold in June (up to a maximum donation of $250,000) to the Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, TODAY reported.

Burger King’s tweet last year about this promotion even threw a bit of subtle shade on Chick-fil-A since the chain’s CEO, Dan Cathy, is known for having strong Christian beliefs and being opposed to same-sex marriage.

Burger King tweeted last June, “during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good!”

the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights! during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch’King sold 🏳️‍🌈 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

Burger King is not the only fast-food chain celebrating “Pride Month” either.

McDonald’s is releasing an ad that will feature members of the nation’s largest Queer+ recreational sports league and will host two virtual events with the LGBTQ+ media outlet RevryTV, The Drum reported.

Meanwhile Chipotle announced its “Always Real” support for the LGBTQ+ community this month and will have merchandise for sale. The chain will also be raising support for LGBTQ+ organizations.

Despite all of these promotions for “Pride Month,” Chick-fil-A still remains the favorite fast-food restaurant in 21 states across the nation, according to World Population Review.

It’s even a favorite in the traditionally left-leaning and progressive Colorado.

Chick-fil-A is not making any special food or promotions for “Pride Month.”

