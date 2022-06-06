Share
News

Burger King Rolls Out 'Pride Month' Whopper ... Pay Attention to the Buns

 By Abby Liebing  June 6, 2022 at 11:13am
Share

Burger King in Austria has unveiled a new way to endorse “Pride Month” with a new “Pride Whopper.”

But this new whopper is not rainbow colored or stamped with an LGBTQ+ flag.

Rather, it has two identical buns on top and bottom to signal equality for all.

So, the burger is sandwiched between either two top sesame buns or two bottom buns.

This new menu item was created “For equal love and equal rights,” Burger King’s Austrian website said, as TODAY translated.

Trending:
Activists Say Black Woman Was Unarmed and Shot While Her Hands Were Up, But the Bodycam Footage Doesn't Lie

“We are setting an example for individuality and freedom and stand for a respectful interaction with each other,” the description of the new whopper said, TODAY translated.

“Equal rights. Empathy. Understanding. No matter where you come from, no matter who you love, no matter what you look like or what you believe in: Time to be proud,” the description continued.

This is not the first time that Burger King has celebrated the June “Pride Month.”

Do "pride celebrations" like this keep you from eating at restaurants that have them?

Last year, the fast food chain donated 40 cents from the purchase of every Ch’King sold in June (up to a maximum donation of $250,000) to the Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, TODAY reported.

Burger King’s tweet last year about this promotion even threw a bit of subtle shade on Chick-fil-A since the chain’s CEO, Dan Cathy, is known for having strong Christian beliefs and being opposed to same-sex marriage.

Burger King tweeted last June, “during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good!”

Burger King is not the only fast-food chain celebrating “Pride Month” either.

Related:
NFL Embraces Pride Month with First Transgender Cheerleader

McDonald’s is releasing an ad that will feature members of the nation’s largest Queer+ recreational sports league and will host two virtual events with the LGBTQ+ media outlet RevryTV, The Drum reported.

Meanwhile Chipotle announced its “Always Real” support for the LGBTQ+ community this month and will have merchandise for sale. The chain will also be raising support for LGBTQ+ organizations.

Despite all of these promotions for “Pride Month,” Chick-fil-A still remains the favorite fast-food restaurant in 21 states across the nation, according to World Population Review.

It’s even a favorite in the traditionally left-leaning and progressive Colorado.

Chick-fil-A is not making any special food or promotions for “Pride Month.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Burger King Rolls Out 'Pride Month' Whopper ... Pay Attention to the Buns
NFL Embraces Pride Month with First Transgender Cheerleader
Musk Does It Again: Puts Bill Gates in His Place, And This Time 1 Word Is All It Takes
Judge Responds After Murderer Argues His Backache Combined with Execution Would Just Be Too Uncomfortable
Former Trump Adviser Says FBI Let Him Go to Crowded Location Before Making a Show of Arresting Him
See more...

Conversation