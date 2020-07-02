SECTIONS
CA Police Dept Announces Fines for People Not Wearing Masks

A man wearing a face mask walks past a banner reminding people of social distancing guidelines on June 26, 2020, in Santa Monica, California.Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty ImagesA man wearing a face mask walks past a banner reminding people of social distancing guidelines on June 26, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jake Dima
Published July 2, 2020 at 11:17am
A West Hollywood police station said Wednesday that it’s set to issue fines for those not in compliance with California’s recent compulsory mask ordinance.

“Beginning this month, we will start issuing Administrative Citations for people who are not conforming to the Order to wear a face cover/mask in public,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood station said in a statement on Twitter.

A first offense fine in the West Hollywood area is $300.

Subsequent fines reportedly reach $1,000 for a second offense, $2,000 for a third and up to $5,000 for the fourth violation, according to KCAL.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s station has been “educating people” about face masks since the first order, according to another tweet.

The fines come after Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s June 18 statewide face mask mandate.

Do you support Gov. Newsom's order?

Residents of the Golden State “must wear face coverings” when participating in “high-risk” activities, according to the order.

“High-risk” activities include interacting with another person in an indoor public space, walking through a parking facility and utilizing public transportation.

The mandate exempts certain individuals, such as people who are incarcerated and children under the age of two.

California has recently experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The state has seen 232,000 cases with approximately 6,100 deaths, according to a Thursday morning calculation on California’s website.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Jake Dima
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







