A West Hollywood police station said Wednesday that it’s set to issue fines for those not in compliance with California’s recent compulsory mask ordinance.

“Beginning this month, we will start issuing Administrative Citations for people who are not conforming to the Order to wear a face cover/mask in public,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood station said in a statement on Twitter.

Update: The fine is $250 and a fee of $50 for a total of $300 for the first offense. pic.twitter.com/o6QE3fkucu — LASD West Hollywood (@WHDLASD) July 2, 2020

A first offense fine in the West Hollywood area is $300.

Subsequent fines reportedly reach $1,000 for a second offense, $2,000 for a third and up to $5,000 for the fourth violation, according to KCAL.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s station has been “educating people” about face masks since the first order, according to another tweet.

West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station has been educating people about face covers/masks since the first Order. Beginning this month, we will start issuing Administrative Citations for people who are not conforming to the Order to wear a face cover/mask in public. pic.twitter.com/REAHW7QRK8 — LASD West Hollywood (@WHDLASD) July 2, 2020

The fines come after Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s June 18 statewide face mask mandate.

Residents of the Golden State “must wear face coverings” when participating in “high-risk” activities, according to the order.

“High-risk” activities include interacting with another person in an indoor public space, walking through a parking facility and utilizing public transportation.

The mandate exempts certain individuals, such as people who are incarcerated and children under the age of two.

California has recently experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The state has seen 232,000 cases with approximately 6,100 deaths, according to a Thursday morning calculation on California’s website.

