Did Caitlin Clark Diss Her WNBA Coach? Fans React After She Thanks 'Best Leader' and It Isn't Christie Sides

WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark just won her second consecutive Honda Cup award for being the top female college athlete of the year.

In announcing the honor Monday, the Honda Cup noted the former Iowa Hawkeye “holds the NCAA record for most points in a single season and is the only player in NCAA Division I men’s or women’s basketball history to lead her conference in both scoring and assists for four consecutive seasons.”

In a video interview with CBS Sports accepting the award, Clark displayed the gracious demeanor that has won her legions of fans.

“Caitlin, earlier in the show, we spoke with your former college coach, Lisa Bluder, about the chemistry on that Hawkeyes team in the face of the spotlight,” the host said. “How important was that sisterhood?”

The Indiana Fever guard smiled at the mention of the coach and mentor who had recruited and nurtured her during her spectacular four-year college career in Iowa City.

“Yeah, I think that’s the reason we were as good as we were,” Clark said. “Like, we weren’t always the most talented group. We had great players, but it was because of that bond that we shared with one another.

“And obviously Coach Bluder, in my eyes, she’s the best leader I’ve ever been around in my life. She knows how to build a team. She knows how to get individuals to work together.”

“I think that’s the reason we were as good as we were … because of that bond that we shared.” – reigning @CWSA_HondaCup winner Caitlin Clark on her @IowaWBB run pic.twitter.com/LTZGVEEUIz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 25, 2024

“Those girls were my best friends, and we went through some amazing highs in making back-to-back national championship appearances,” Clark added.

“But also, like, there were a lot of lows, too,” she said. “And I think that’s what allowed us to be so great in the moments that really mattered the most.”

The NCAA scoring champ concluded, “My time at Iowa was truly tremendous …. [I ] just was lucky to be a part of such a great culture at Iowa.”

In response, some on social media stirred the pot by suggesting Clark was taking a dig at Fever coach Christie Sides with her effusive praise of Bluder’s unparalleled leadership.

“Sneaking dissing Sides,” one X user wrote.

She just gave the Fever her entire back hand — Perennial Xennial (@86mypatience) June 25, 2024

Even if it wasn’t an *intentional* dig, the message sure stands on its own and speaks volumes. What’s happening now with some of her current team and the coach is a night and day difference from what she just described, sooo… — Leigh Lewallen (@leighlew3) June 25, 2024

However, many Clark fans shut down the snarky comments.

“Is that all you people have in your lives… looking 4 a sliver of anything you can find to be critical of her?” one person wrote. “She shared how she feels about her time at Iowa.

“Absolutely nothing wrong with what she said. She’s been with the Fever for 3 months, Iowa 4 years. Think about it.”

Is that all you people have in your lives… looking 4 a sliver of anything you can find to be critical of her? She shared how she feels about her time at Iowa… Absolutely nothing wrong with what she said. She’s been with the Fever for 3 months, Iowa 4 years. Think about it. — Rmendo236 (@RmendoGrafix) June 25, 2024

So y’all are comparing 4 yrs with the team and coach to first yr in the pros with a coach? Give the coach time and the team time to get there! — Demo (@DemoDubose) June 25, 2024

Clark was echoing praise she had heaped on her former college coach after Bluder announced her retirement last month.

“Simply no one better at building a team,” the basketball phenom wrote on X in May.

Simply no one better at building a team… Thank you for believing in me more than anyone 🤍 Enjoy retirement, coach. Very much deserved 🥹 https://t.co/XnxmteSCTq — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) May 13, 2024

“Thank you for believing in me more than anyone 🤍 Enjoy retirement, coach. Very much deserved,” Clark added.

