Calif. Republican Preference Poll, June 5 Primary – Republican Travis Allen Has Big Lead in Race for Governor, Erin Cruz & Paul Taylor in Tight Race for US Senate

The Western Journal conducted a political survey to gather information on the California 2018 Republican primary election. Of the more than 39.54 million people currently living in California, 26.56 million are on Facebook and 3.7 million are Republicans.

The Western Journal’s political survey targeted these 3.7 million Republicans in California.

The poll was made up of three different audiences: people affiliated with the Republican Party, people who identified as conservative, and people who were both affiliated with the Republican Party and also identified themselves as conservative.

The audience demographic consisted of fluent English speakers of all genders who were at least 18 years old.California has an open primary system where all candidates from every party are listed on the June 5 ballot. The top two winners will move on to the general election in November. This survey focused on the preferences of Republican voters for Republican candidates. The results shown below reflect the “preferences” of Republican voters for Republican candidates in the June 5, 2018, primary.

The results are as follows from the 1,325 respondents:

1. Do you intend to vote in the June 5th primary in California?

Yes- 99.5%

Other- 0.3%

No- 0.2%

2. In the primary election for governor of California on June 5th 2018, the Republican Party candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for governor among the choices listed:

Travis Allen- 77.7%

John H. Cox- 21.7%

Peter Y. Liu- 0.2%

Yvonne Girard- 0.2%

Robert C. Newman II- 0.2%

2A: In the primary election for U.S. Senator in California on June 5 2018, the Republican Party candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for U.S. Senator among the choices listed:

Erin Cruz- 25.6%

Paul Allen Taylor- 23%

James P. Bradley- 17.2%

Tom Palzer- 7.5%

Jack Crew- 7.5%

Rocky De La Fuente- 5%

Kevin Mottus- 4.3%

Patrick Little- 3.9%

Jerry Joseph Laws- 3.9%

Arun K. Bhumitra- 1.1%

Other- 1%

3. Are you registered to vote in California?

Yes- 99.5%

No- 0.5%

Other- 0%

4. Do you have a favorable opinion of President Donald J. Trump?

Yes- 98.4%

No- 0.5%

Other- 1.1%

5. Regarding your party affiliation, do you consider yourself to be a:

Republican- 79.5%

Independent- 13.6%

Other- 6.2%

Democrat- 0.8%

6. On the issue of abortion, do you consider yourself to be:

Pro-Life- 77.2%

Pro-Choice- 10.7%

Undecided- 7.1%

Other- 5%

7. Regarding taxes, do you want:

Your Taxes Decreased- 98.1%

Other- 1.3%

Your Taxes Increased- 0.6%

8. Do you have a favorable opinion of Nancy Pelosi?

No- 98.8%

Yes- 0.6%

Other- 0.6%

9. What is your gender?

Female- 52.1%

Male- 47.9%

10. Are you better off now than you were 2 years ago?

Yes- 68.1%

No- 24%

Other- 7.9%

11. Do you agree with the NRA and its strong support of gun owners’ rights?

Yes- 98.3%

Other- 1.3%

No- 0.4%

12. What is your age?

60 or older- 39.5%

50-59- 33.4%

40-49- 16.5%

30-39- 7.8%

21-29- 2.3%

18-20- 0.6%

17 or younger- 0%

13. Which race/ethnicity best describes you?

White/Caucasian- 73.9%

Multiple ethnicity/Other- 9.9%

Hispanic- 9.3%

Asian/Pacific Islander- 4.1%

American Indian or Alaska Native- 2%

Black or African American- 0.8%

14. On the topic of immigration, do you believe that America:

Has an illegal immigration problem- 98.7%

Other- 0.8%

Does not have an illegal immigration problem- 0.5%

15. Which of the following best describes your current relationship status?

Married- 64.4%

Divorced- 13.6%

Single, never married- 8.6%

Widowed- 5%

Single, but cohabiting with a significant other- 4.9%

In Domestic Partnership or Civil Union- 1.9%

Separated- 1.7%

16. What is the highest level of education you have completed?

Graduated from college- 22.6%

2 years of college- 20.2%

Graduated from high school- 18.5%

1 year of college- 14.5%

3 years of college- 9%

Completed graduate school- 7.9%

Some graduate school- 3.9%

Did not attend school- 2%

11th Grade- 1.1%

9th Grade- 0.2%

10th Grade- 0.1%

1st-8th Grade- 0%

17. Have you ever served in any branch of the United States military?

No- 82.3%

Yes- 17.7%

18. Do you believe that the Republicans will keep their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives?

Yes- 93.7%

Other- 4.3%

No- 2%

19. Do you believe that the Republicans will keep their majority in the U.S. Senate?

Yes- 93.2%

Other- 4.6%

No- 2.2%

20. How much money did you personally earn in 2017?

$0-$9,999- 20%

$100,000 or more- 16.5%

$50,000-$59,999- 8.7%

$40,000-$49,999- 8.3%

$10,000-$19,999- 8.3%

$70,000-$79,999- 7.9%

$20,000-$29,999- 7.9%

$30,000-$39,999- 7.5%

$60,000-$69,999- 6.1%

$80,000-$89,999- 5.1%

$90,000-$99,999- 3.6%

The information, comments and visits from The Western Journal’s millions of Facebook followers allow The Western Journal to invite likely Republican Primary Voting Facebook registrants in California, and other states nationwide, to participate in the surveys we conduct with a high confidence rate that the voters we asked to respond, will actually vote. More importantly, the makeup of those that respond to The Western Journal’s surveys indicates the population of registered voters that will turn out and vote in the June 5, 2018, primary.

Each respondent’s entries reported in the article are supported by a name, email address and zip code matched against voter file and other databases available to confirm voter eligibility in the state, districts and precincts targeted in this survey. Responses were statistically balanced using Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence tools and programs available to The Western Journal for this program, some of which are proprietary due to our scale and reputation.

Questions about this survey can be submitted through the contact us page.

