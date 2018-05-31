Western Journal Polls Ohio Republicans Ahead of General Election, See the Results Here

The Western Journal conducted a political survey gathering information on the Ohio 2018 Republican Primary Election.

Of the 1000 Ohio Republicans who responded to the survey, 50.5 percent prefer candidate Mike DeWine for governor and 58.6 percent prefer Rep. Jim Renacci for senator.

Sixty-five percent of respondents also agree with the NRA and its strong support of gun owners’ rights.

The complete poll results are as follows:

1. Do you intend to vote in the November 6th elections in Ohio?

Yes — 98.6 percent

Undecided — 1.2 percent

No — 0.2 percent

2. In the election for Governor of Ohio, the candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for governor among the choices listed:

Mike DeWine — 50.5 percent

Richard Cordray — 34.3 percent

Undecided — 15.2 percent

3. In the election for U.S. Senator in Ohio, the candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for U.S. Senator among the choices listed:

Jim Renacci — 58.6 percent

Sherrod Brown — 36.1 percent

Undecided — 5.3 percent

4. Are you registered to vote in Ohio?

Yes — 99.0 percent

Other — 0.6 percent

No — 0.4 percent

5. Do you have a favorable opinion of President Donald J. Trump?

Yes — 61.7 percent

No — 36.3 percent

Other — 2.0 percent

6. Regarding your party affiliation, do you consider yourself to be a:

Republican — 41.3 percent

Independent — 28.5 percent

Democrat — 22.5 percent

Other — 7.7 percent

7. On the issue of abortion, do you consider yourself to be:

Pro-Life — 57.1 percent

Pro-Choice — 34.1 percent

Undecided — 5.2 percent

Other — 3.6 percent

8. Regarding taxes, do you want:

Your Taxes Decreased — 74 percent

Your Taxes Increased — 4.9 percent

Other — 21.0 percent

9. Do you have a favorable opinion of Nancy Pelosi?

Yes — 20.5 percent

No — 70.8 percent

Other — 8.6 percent

Blank — 0.1 percent

10. What is your gender?

Female — 52.4 percent

Male — 47.6 percent

11. Are you better off now than you were two years ago?

Yes — 58.7 percent

No — 34.6 percent

Other — 6.7 percent

12. Do you agree with the NRA and its strong support of gun owners’ rights?

Yes — 65 percent

No — 31.7 percent

Other — 3.3 percent

13. What is your age?

60 or older — 51.8 percent

50-59 — 25.7 percent

40-49 — 12.6 percent

30-39 — 6.5 percent

21-29 — 3.6 percent

18-20 — 0.7 percent

17 or under — 0.1 percent

14. Which race/ethnicity best describes you? (Please choose only one.)

White/Caucasian — 90.3 percent

Multiple ethnicities/other — 5.4 percent

Black or African American — 2.1 percent

Hispanic — 1.5 percent

American Indian or Alaska Native — 0.4 percent

Asian/Pacific Islander — 0.4 percent

15. On the topic of immigration, do you believe that America:

Has an illegal immigration problem — 68.5 percent

Does not have an illegal immigration problem — 17.7 percent

Other — 13.7 percent

16. Which of the following best describes your current relationship status?

Married — 56.1 percent

Divorced — 15.6 percent

Single, never married — 9.3 percent

Widowed — 7.9 percent

Single, but cohabiting with a significant other — 6.8 percent

In Domestic Partnership or Civil Union- 3.2 percent

Separated- 1.0 percent

17. What is the highest level of education you have completed?

Graduated from high school — 22.7 percent

Graduated from college — 18.4 percent

2 years of college — 17.0 percent

Completed graduate school — 12.2 percent

1 year of college — 11.8 percent

3 years of college — 7.0 percent

Some graduate school — 5.1 percent

Did not attend school — 2.4 percent

11th Grade — 2.1 percent

10th Grade — 0.6 percent

9th Grade — 0.4 percent

6th Grade — 0.1 percent

18. Have you ever served in any branch of the United States military?

No — 79.0 percent

Yes — 21.0 percent

19. Which political party do you believe will control the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2018 elections?

Republicans — 61.2 percent

Democrats — 30.0 percent

Undecided — 8.8 percent

20. Which political party do you believe will control the U.S. Senate after the 2018 elections?

Republicans — 63.2 percent

Democrats — 25.7 percent

Undecided — 11.1 percent

21. How much money did you personally earn in 2017?

$0-$9,999 — 24.1 percent

$20,000-$29,999 — 12.7 percent

$10,000-$19,999 — 12.6 percent

$40,000-$49,999 — 10.8 percent

$30,000-$39,999 — 9.6 percent

$50,000-$59,999 — 8.3 percent

$60,000-$69,999 — 4.9 percent

$70,000-$79,999 — 4.4 percent

$80,000-$89,999 — 3.5 percent

$100,000-124,999 — 3.1 percent

$150,000 or more — 2.4 percent

$90,000-$99,999 — 2.0 percent

$125,000-$149,000 — 1.4 percent

Of the more than 11.66 million people currently living in Ohio, 8.15 million are on Facebook and 2.89 million are Republicans.

The Western Journal’s political survey targeted these 2.89 million Republicans in Ohio.

The poll consisted of three different audiences: people affiliated with the Republican Party, people who identified as conservative, and people who were both affiliated with the Republican Party and also identified themselves as conservative.

The audience demographic consisted of fluent English speakers of all genders who were at least 18 years old.

The information, comments and visits from The Western Journal’s millions of Facebook followers allow The Western Journal to invite likely primary voting Facebook registrants in Ohio, and other states nationwide, to participate in the surveys we conduct with a high confidence rate that the voters we asked to respond, will actually vote. More importantly, the makeup of those who respond to The Western Journal’s surveys indicates the population of registered voters that will turn out and vote in the Nov. 6, 2018, primary.

Each respondent’s entries reported in the article are supported by a name, email address and zip code matched against voter file and other databases available to confirm voter eligibility in the state, districts and precincts targeted in this survey. Responses were statistically balanced using Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence tools and programs available to The Western Journal for this program, some of which are proprietary due to our scale and reputation.

Questions about this survey can be submitted through the contact us page.

