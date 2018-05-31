Western Journal Polls Ohio Republicans Ahead of General Election, See the Results Here

The Western Journal conducted a political survey gathering information on the Ohio 2018 Republican Primary Election.
Of the 1000 Ohio Republicans who responded to the survey, 50.5 percent prefer candidate Mike DeWine for governor and 58.6 percent prefer Rep. Jim Renacci for senator.
Sixty-five percent of respondents also agree with the NRA and its strong support of gun owners’ rights.
The complete poll results are as follows:
1. Do you intend to vote in the November 6th elections in Ohio?
- Yes — 98.6 percent
- Undecided — 1.2 percent
- No — 0.2 percent
2. In the election for Governor of Ohio, the candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for governor among the choices listed:
- Mike DeWine — 50.5 percent
- Richard Cordray — 34.3 percent
- Undecided — 15.2 percent
3. In the election for U.S. Senator in Ohio, the candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for U.S. Senator among the choices listed:
- Jim Renacci — 58.6 percent
- Sherrod Brown — 36.1 percent
- Undecided — 5.3 percent
4. Are you registered to vote in Ohio?
- Yes — 99.0 percent
- Other — 0.6 percent
- No — 0.4 percent
5. Do you have a favorable opinion of President Donald J. Trump?
- Yes — 61.7 percent
- No — 36.3 percent
- Other — 2.0 percent
6. Regarding your party affiliation, do you consider yourself to be a:
- Republican — 41.3 percent
- Independent — 28.5 percent
- Democrat — 22.5 percent
- Other — 7.7 percent
7. On the issue of abortion, do you consider yourself to be:
- Pro-Life — 57.1 percent
- Pro-Choice — 34.1 percent
- Undecided — 5.2 percent
- Other — 3.6 percent
8. Regarding taxes, do you want:
- Your Taxes Decreased — 74 percent
- Your Taxes Increased — 4.9 percent
- Other — 21.0 percent
9. Do you have a favorable opinion of Nancy Pelosi?
- Yes — 20.5 percent
- No — 70.8 percent
- Other — 8.6 percent
- Blank — 0.1 percent
10. What is your gender?
- Female — 52.4 percent
- Male — 47.6 percent
11. Are you better off now than you were two years ago?
- Yes — 58.7 percent
- No — 34.6 percent
- Other — 6.7 percent
12. Do you agree with the NRA and its strong support of gun owners’ rights?
- Yes — 65 percent
- No — 31.7 percent
- Other — 3.3 percent
13. What is your age?
- 60 or older — 51.8 percent
- 50-59 — 25.7 percent
- 40-49 — 12.6 percent
- 30-39 — 6.5 percent
- 21-29 — 3.6 percent
- 18-20 — 0.7 percent
- 17 or under — 0.1 percent
14. Which race/ethnicity best describes you? (Please choose only one.)
- White/Caucasian — 90.3 percent
- Multiple ethnicities/other — 5.4 percent
- Black or African American — 2.1 percent
- Hispanic — 1.5 percent
- American Indian or Alaska Native — 0.4 percent
- Asian/Pacific Islander — 0.4 percent
15. On the topic of immigration, do you believe that America:
- Has an illegal immigration problem — 68.5 percent
- Does not have an illegal immigration problem — 17.7 percent
- Other — 13.7 percent
16. Which of the following best describes your current relationship status?
- Married — 56.1 percent
- Divorced — 15.6 percent
- Single, never married — 9.3 percent
- Widowed — 7.9 percent
- Single, but cohabiting with a significant other — 6.8 percent
- In Domestic Partnership or Civil Union- 3.2 percent
- Separated- 1.0 percent
17. What is the highest level of education you have completed?
- Graduated from high school — 22.7 percent
- Graduated from college — 18.4 percent
- 2 years of college — 17.0 percent
- Completed graduate school — 12.2 percent
- 1 year of college — 11.8 percent
- 3 years of college — 7.0 percent
- Some graduate school — 5.1 percent
- Did not attend school — 2.4 percent
- 11th Grade — 2.1 percent
- 10th Grade — 0.6 percent
- 9th Grade — 0.4 percent
- 6th Grade — 0.1 percent
18. Have you ever served in any branch of the United States military?
- No — 79.0 percent
- Yes — 21.0 percent
19. Which political party do you believe will control the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2018 elections?
- Republicans — 61.2 percent
- Democrats — 30.0 percent
- Undecided — 8.8 percent
20. Which political party do you believe will control the U.S. Senate after the 2018 elections?
- Republicans — 63.2 percent
- Democrats — 25.7 percent
- Undecided — 11.1 percent
21. How much money did you personally earn in 2017?
- $0-$9,999 — 24.1 percent
- $20,000-$29,999 — 12.7 percent
- $10,000-$19,999 — 12.6 percent
- $40,000-$49,999 — 10.8 percent
- $30,000-$39,999 — 9.6 percent
- $50,000-$59,999 — 8.3 percent
- $60,000-$69,999 — 4.9 percent
- $70,000-$79,999 — 4.4 percent
- $80,000-$89,999 — 3.5 percent
- $100,000-124,999 — 3.1 percent
- $150,000 or more — 2.4 percent
- $90,000-$99,999 — 2.0 percent
- $125,000-$149,000 — 1.4 percent
Of the more than 11.66 million people currently living in Ohio, 8.15 million are on Facebook and 2.89 million are Republicans.
The Western Journal’s political survey targeted these 2.89 million Republicans in Ohio.
The poll consisted of three different audiences: people affiliated with the Republican Party, people who identified as conservative, and people who were both affiliated with the Republican Party and also identified themselves as conservative.
The audience demographic consisted of fluent English speakers of all genders who were at least 18 years old.
The information, comments and visits from The Western Journal’s millions of Facebook followers allow The Western Journal to invite likely primary voting Facebook registrants in Ohio, and other states nationwide, to participate in the surveys we conduct with a high confidence rate that the voters we asked to respond, will actually vote. More importantly, the makeup of those who respond to The Western Journal’s surveys indicates the population of registered voters that will turn out and vote in the Nov. 6, 2018, primary.
Each respondent’s entries reported in the article are supported by a name, email address and zip code matched against voter file and other databases available to confirm voter eligibility in the state, districts and precincts targeted in this survey. Responses were statistically balanced using Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence tools and programs available to The Western Journal for this program, some of which are proprietary due to our scale and reputation.
Questions about this survey can be submitted through the contact us page.
